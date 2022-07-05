Submit Release
The Woods at Parkside Releases a Guide on How Family Members of Addicts Can Seek Support

GAHANNA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woods at Parkside has released a guide on how family members of addicts can seek support. It can be emotionally, financially, and physically tiring to have a loved one struggling with addiction. Seeking support can help them get through the situation and allow an environment of change for the person with the addiction.

Addiction can have a major impact on family members. Children can experience a negative impact on their life if someone close to them is struggling with addiction. Some of the most common struggles for family members of addicts include:

• Changing the developmental path of children
• Bearing more responsibilities to cover for addict’s responsibilities
• Having trust issues with the person struggling with addiction
• Living in an environment of fear and distress
• Struggling with financial difficulties

Family members of addicts may have to protect their health and well-being by establishing rules with the person struggling with addiction. Without the boundaries, it can often leave room for a harmful impact on the family’s lives. Showing the addict that their actions have consequences can sometimes help encourage them to see help.

Some ways that a family can protect themselves include:

• Set boundaries and enforce them
• Study and practice good communication skills
• Avoid enabling the addict to use
• Attend support groups for family members of addicts

The effects of addiction impact more than the person struggling through addiction. It can often leave families in difficult situations if they don’t receive or seek help. Staging an intervention where the family can communicate their concerns and try to get the person help is the next stage.

The Woods at Parkside is a residential detox and recovery facility that can help people with drug addictions in Gahanna, Ohio. The staff includes physicians, nurses, and therapists that work together to create a treatment plan that helps drug-related challenges. If a person or someone they know is struggling with drug addiction, they can visit the Woods at Parkside website to learn more about treatment options.

