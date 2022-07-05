FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TUESDAY, JULY 5, 2022

CONTACT: Sean McKeon, manager

N.C. Mountain State Fair

828-687-1414, ext. 202; sean.mckeon@ncagr.gov



Come work for the 2022 N.C. Mountain State Fair

Applications now being accepted online; in-person job fair held July 12



FLETCHER – If you have ever dreamed of working with the N.C. Mountain State Fair, now is your opportunity. The fair will be hiring for a number of temporary positions including ticket sellers, ticket takers, information booth attendants and entry department staff in preparation for the 2022 Mountain State Fair Sept. 9-18.

“The Mountain State Fair provides a dynamic and exciting work environment, plus it offers easy access to cotton candy,” said fair manager Sean McKeon. “Come work with us and get paid to be part of one of the biggest events in the area.”

The online application portal will open July 1 for interested applicants. In addition, an in-person job fair will be held July 12 in the Virginia C. Boone Mountain Heritage Center from 3 to 7 p.m. Go to 2022 Mountain State Fair Job Opportunities | Job Details tab | Career Pages (governmentjobs.com) to access a link to the online application portal.

You must be 18 or older and have a high school diploma, GED or equivalency to apply and be able to provide I-9 identity documents, social security card and driver’s license or state I.D.

