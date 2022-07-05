The Woods at Parkside Releases Guide on Becoming Addicted to Prescription Drugs
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woods at Parkside has released a guide on becoming addicted to prescription drugs. It overviews the risks, why people become addicted, the most popular drugs to become addicted to, and how to seek help.
People don’t plan on becoming addicted to their prescription drugs but can often become reliant on the feeling of relieving their pain. The groups that are at a higher risk of prescription drug addiction include:
• Older age
• Female gender
• Poorly or only fair overall health
• Drinking daily
• Using the medication for non-medical purposes
Many of the medications people take and get addicted to are usually associated with prescribed drugs given after surgery or to help treat a mental health condition. The five most common prescription drug medications that people get addicted to consist of:
1. Opioids: Given to help manage severe pain.
2. Anti-Anxiety Drugs: Prescribed to reduce or prevent anxiety.
3. Sedatives: Help people sleep after painful procedures.
4. Barbiturates: Used as a sedative to get deep and restful sleep.
5. CNS Stimulants: Central Nervous System stimulants for ADHD.
The drugs that are addictive typically give someone a pleasant experience they want to continue having. They often solve problems the person was having with pain relief or easier sleep. However, as the body adjusts to the drugs, it can give someone less pleasure and fail to solve the problem, which is when someone may increase their dosage.
Some signs of prescription drug addiction include:
• Stealing prescription drugs
• Forging prescriptions
• Selling prescriptions or prescription drugs
• Having mood swings
• Making poor decisions or judgments
• Asking for refills earlier than should be needed
• Going to different doctors to get more prescriptions
The Woods at Parkside is a residential detox and recovery facility that can help people with drug addictions in Gahanna, Ohio. The staff includes physicians, nurses, and therapists that work together to create a treatment plan that helps drug-related challenges. If a person or someone they know is struggling with drug addiction, they can visit the Woods at Parkside website to learn more about treatment options.
William Slover
People don’t plan on becoming addicted to their prescription drugs but can often become reliant on the feeling of relieving their pain. The groups that are at a higher risk of prescription drug addiction include:
• Older age
• Female gender
• Poorly or only fair overall health
• Drinking daily
• Using the medication for non-medical purposes
Many of the medications people take and get addicted to are usually associated with prescribed drugs given after surgery or to help treat a mental health condition. The five most common prescription drug medications that people get addicted to consist of:
1. Opioids: Given to help manage severe pain.
2. Anti-Anxiety Drugs: Prescribed to reduce or prevent anxiety.
3. Sedatives: Help people sleep after painful procedures.
4. Barbiturates: Used as a sedative to get deep and restful sleep.
5. CNS Stimulants: Central Nervous System stimulants for ADHD.
The drugs that are addictive typically give someone a pleasant experience they want to continue having. They often solve problems the person was having with pain relief or easier sleep. However, as the body adjusts to the drugs, it can give someone less pleasure and fail to solve the problem, which is when someone may increase their dosage.
Some signs of prescription drug addiction include:
• Stealing prescription drugs
• Forging prescriptions
• Selling prescriptions or prescription drugs
• Having mood swings
• Making poor decisions or judgments
• Asking for refills earlier than should be needed
• Going to different doctors to get more prescriptions
The Woods at Parkside is a residential detox and recovery facility that can help people with drug addictions in Gahanna, Ohio. The staff includes physicians, nurses, and therapists that work together to create a treatment plan that helps drug-related challenges. If a person or someone they know is struggling with drug addiction, they can visit the Woods at Parkside website to learn more about treatment options.
William Slover
The Woods at Parkside
email us here