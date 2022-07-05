St Johnsbury/Stolen antique tractor

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4004987

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: Sometime during the holiday weekend

INCIDENT LOCATION: Moody Hill Road, Vershire

VIOLATION: Larceny of a tractor

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: Karl Hammer

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Sometime during the Holiday weekend an antique 1958 John Deere Tractor was stolen out of a garage on Moody Hill Road in Verhsire. Through the course of investigation and the tire tracks on scene, it is believed the tractor was loaded onto a trailer and driven out of the area. Vermont State Police are asking anybody with any knowledge of this incident or anyone who might have seen anything in the Moody Hill Road area over the weekend to contact Trooper Haley of the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-222-4680.

Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit