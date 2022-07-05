Submit Release
Russian foreign minister visits Việt Nam on July 5-7

VIETNAM, July 5 -  

HÀ NỘI — Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov will be visiting Việt Nam on July 5-6, 2022, at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Bùi Thanh Sơn, according to the foreign ministry.

The visit of the Russian foreign minister takes place as the two countries with strong traditional relations marked the 10th anniversary of establishing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022.

The two diplomats earlier have had phone talks on Ukraine situation in March this year, where Lavrov lauded Việt Nam’s role and contribution to peace, stability, and cooperation for development in the region and in the world, while pledging to do his best in supporting the safe evacuation of Vietnamese citizens from Ukraine.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, bilateral economic and trade cooperation between the two countries maintained a positive growth momentum with two-way trade in 2020 reaching nearly US$4.85 billion. In 2021, two-way trade increased to $7.1 billion, an increase of more than 25 per cent year-on-year. — VNS

