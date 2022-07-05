TARS Protocol Has Completed the Security Audit Report by DeHacker

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TARS( https://tars.pro/ )aims to build the Credit Data Network in Decentralized Society (DeSoc). A variety of Web3 utilities built with TARS Protocol, including TARS Space, Smart SAFT, Claimer, TARS Dashboard, etc., will allow crypto users to effortlessly engage in Web3 token economies and manage their portfolios in a trusted environment. Anyone can create their dedicated Web3 Brand through TARS Space and monetize their influence from it. Contributors to building the Credit Data Network will be rewarded NTT (short for Non-TradableToken) as proof of their credit.



As a decentralized ecosystem built for Web3, the protocol’s security is our top priority as always. TARS V1 has completed the audit by DeHacker( https://dehacker.io/ ) on June 10th 2022.

DeHackeris the team of auditors and white hat hackers. The team has made many contributions in several security fields, and they know how to defend against hacker attacks. DeHacker focuses on providing industry standard smart contract audit services. This will ensure that your audit is completely impartial and performed by a truly independent third party.

The contracts audited include the Smart SAFT contract, NFT Receipt minting contract, and the Space contract. For more details, please read the audit report here:

https://dehacker.io/audit_reports_store/TARSProtocol.pdf



Before any new features are released, TARS team will first complete internal audits and third-party audits and regularly re-audit all contract code to ensure its security.

About TARS Protocol:

TARS is an automated Web3 protocol providing trustable on-chain solutions for investment relationships. Built on Non-Custodial, Secure & Audited Smart Contracts, TARS provides a simple, safe, and collaborative infrastructure for crypto users to rebuild influence and trust on Web3.

