Attorney General Moody Secures Commitment of More Than $1 Million in Consumer Relief for Victims of Predatory HVAC Company
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today secured potential consumer relief of more than $1 million to customers of an HVAC company that allegedly engaged in predatory sales and service practices. This is following an action filed by Attorney General Moody’s Consumer Protection Division against Louis Bruno and his business Bruno, LLC, known as Bruno Total Home Performance and Bruno Air Conditioning, for alleged aggressive and deceptive sales practices that resulted in significant financial harm to Florida consumers. The majority of the impacted customers were seniors—including some living on fixed incomes. The deceptive practices involve alleged conduct, such as upselling unnecessary HVAC systems and setting up financing agreements with terms and liens on homes that consumers did not understand.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “We are securing relief valued at more than a million dollars for consumers who were taken advantage of by alleged deceptive HVAC sales tactics. This is an important resolution for hundreds of consumers, most of them seniors, who reported that they were preyed upon by the defendants.”
If entered by the court, the proposed stipulated consent judgment will provide important injunctive relief that includes:
The monetary relief identified in the consent judgment includes $100,000 in monetary relief to be paid to eligible consumers, more than $1.3 million in alleged outstanding payments due to defendants that they will not seek from consumers, at least $100,000 in lien releases, more than $50,000 in refunds paid to consumers, $25,000 in attorney's fees and $500,000 in suspended penalties.
To view the full complaint, click here.
To view the consent final judgment, click here.
Last month, to prevent more Floridians from falling victim to HVAC scams, Attorney General Moody created Scams at a Glance: Keep Your Cool.
The resource highlights tips on how to avoid being fooled by scammers, including:
To access the resource, click here.
Floridians can report scams to Attorney General Moody’s office by calling 1(866) 9NO-SCAM, or by filing a complaint online at MyFloridaLegal.com. Complaints against contractors can also be filed with appropriate licensing authorities, including the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation and the applicable county contractor licensing board.