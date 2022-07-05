AG Healey Funds Summer Jobs for Young People Across the State
BOSTON — Attorney General Maura Healey today announced that her office is awarding more than $262,000 in grant funding to 70 organizations across the state to fund summer jobs for young people that are focused on promoting health and wellness.
This is the eighth year that the AG’s Office is running the Healthy Summer Youth Jobs Grant Program, which enables teens and young people to have a direct impact in their communities by working in jobs that promote good nutrition, healthy living and professional development. The grant program is funded with fair labor related settlement money from the AG’s Office.
“For eight years, we’ve worked closely with inspiring organizations in every corner of the state to create safe, positive summer experiences for young people,” said AG Healey. “These summer jobs provide Massachusetts teens with invaluable opportunities to challenge themselves, gain new skills, and make a difference in their own communities by promoting healthy living.”
Examples of jobs funded through this grant program include:
- Building and maintaining a community garden or urban farm;
- Addressing food security and wellness needs of low-income communities;
- Providing educational content on the environment and local natural resources; and
- Instructing youth on recreational and wellness activities.
Since launching the grant program in 2015, AG Healey has funded more than 1,000 jobs for young people across the state.
This year, 70 organizations – including nonprofits, municipalities, and other government offices – will be receiving funding through the program, including:
Barnstable County
Cape Cod Young Men’s Christian Association, Inc.
Pleasant Bay Community Boating in Harwich
Berkshire County
Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield
Northern Berkshire Community Coalition
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Greenagers in South Egremont
Bristol County
Greater Fall River RE-CREATION
Boys & Girls Club of Fall River
Elements Learning Collaborative in Fairhaven
Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South
Dukes County
Island Grown Initiative in Vineyard Haven
Essex County
Essex County Sheriff’s Department
Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence
Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill
Camp Fire North Shore in Salem
YMCA of Metro North
Greater Lawrence Community Boating
Beyond Soccer, Inc in Lawrence
YMCA of the North Shore, Inc
Groundwork Lawrence
Backyard Growers in Gloucester
The Food Project, Inc in Lynn
Franklin County
Town of Orange
Hampden County
West Springfield Boys & Girls Club Inc
Sheriff’s Department Hampden
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke, Inc
Northeast Organic Farming Association, MA Chapter (NOFA/Mass) in Florence
Hampshire County
MMASDC, Inc in Amherst
City of Easthampton
All Out Adventures in Northampton
Amherst Survival Center
Middlesex County
Middlesex Sheriff’s Office
Community Farms Outreach in Waltham
Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest
Mill City Grows in Lowell
Mystic Valley YMCA
MetroWest YMCA
City of Somerville
REACH Beyond Domestic Violence in Waltham
Medford Recreation
City of Marlborough
Cambridge Camping Association
Norfolk County
South Shore YMCA
Old Colony Y
Suffolk County
City of Chelsea
All Dorchester Sports & Leadership
La Colaborativa in Chelsea
Center for Community Health Education Research and Service, Inc in Boston
Casa Myrna Vazquez, Inc in Dorchester
Community Against Substance Abuse in Winthrop
Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston
Community Rowing, Inc in Brighton
St. Stephen’s Youth Programs in Boston
Save the Harbor Save the Bay in Boston
InnerCity Weightlifting in Dorchester
Youth Enrichment Services in Jamaica Plain
Kwong Know Chinese School, Inc in Boston
La Alianza Hispana in Boston
City of Revere/Revere on the Move
GreenRoots in Chelsea
Bikes Not Bombs, Inc in Dorchester and Boston
The Boston Project Ministries in Dorchester
Third Sector New England, Inc (on behalf of Mattapan Food and Fitness Coalition)
Worcester County
The Southeast Asian Coalition of Massachusetts in Worcester
Girls Inc. of Worcester
Town of Rutland Recreation Department
YMCA of Central Massachusetts
Worcester Youth Center
Boys & Girls Club of Worcester
Growing Places Garden Project, Inc in Leominster
For more information on the Healthy Youth Summer Jobs program, visit mass.gov/info-details/healthy-summer-youth-jobs-program.
