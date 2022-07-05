AG Healey Funds Summer Jobs for Young People Across the State 

BOSTON — Attorney General Maura Healey today announced that her office is awarding more than $262,000 in grant funding to 70 organizations across the state to fund summer jobs for young people that are focused on promoting health and wellness.

This is the eighth year that the AG’s Office is running the Healthy Summer Youth Jobs Grant Program, which enables teens and young people to have a direct impact in their communities by working in jobs that promote good nutrition, healthy living and professional development. The grant program is funded with fair labor related settlement money from the AG’s Office.

“For eight years, we’ve worked closely with inspiring organizations in every corner of the state to create safe, positive summer experiences for young people,” said AG Healey. “These summer jobs provide Massachusetts teens with invaluable opportunities to challenge themselves, gain new skills, and make a difference in their own communities by promoting healthy living.”

Examples of jobs funded through this grant program include:

Building and maintaining a community garden or urban farm;

Addressing food security and wellness needs of low-income communities;

Providing educational content on the environment and local natural resources; and

Instructing youth on recreational and wellness activities.

Since launching the grant program in 2015, AG Healey has funded more than 1,000 jobs for young people across the state.

This year, 70 organizations – including nonprofits, municipalities, and other government offices – will be receiving funding through the program, including:

Barnstable County

Cape Cod Young Men’s Christian Association, Inc.

Pleasant Bay Community Boating in Harwich

Berkshire County

Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield

Northern Berkshire Community Coalition

Berkshire South Regional Community Center

Greenagers in South Egremont

Bristol County

Greater Fall River RE-CREATION

Boys & Girls Club of Fall River

Elements Learning Collaborative in Fairhaven

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South

Dukes County

Island Grown Initiative in Vineyard Haven

Essex County

Essex County Sheriff’s Department

Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence

Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill

Camp Fire North Shore in Salem

YMCA of Metro North

Greater Lawrence Community Boating

Beyond Soccer, Inc in Lawrence

YMCA of the North Shore, Inc

Groundwork Lawrence

Backyard Growers in Gloucester

The Food Project, Inc in Lynn

Franklin County

Town of Orange

Hampden County

West Springfield Boys & Girls Club Inc

Sheriff’s Department Hampden

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holyoke, Inc

Northeast Organic Farming Association, MA Chapter (NOFA/Mass) in Florence

Hampshire County

MMASDC, Inc in Amherst

City of Easthampton

All Out Adventures in Northampton

Amherst Survival Center

Middlesex County

Middlesex Sheriff’s Office

Community Farms Outreach in Waltham

Boys & Girls Clubs of MetroWest

Mill City Grows in Lowell

Mystic Valley YMCA

MetroWest YMCA

City of Somerville

REACH Beyond Domestic Violence in Waltham

Medford Recreation

City of Marlborough

Cambridge Camping Association

Norfolk County

South Shore YMCA

Old Colony Y

Suffolk County

City of Chelsea

All Dorchester Sports & Leadership

La Colaborativa in Chelsea

Center for Community Health Education Research and Service, Inc in Boston

Casa Myrna Vazquez, Inc in Dorchester

Community Against Substance Abuse in Winthrop

Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston

Community Rowing, Inc in Brighton

St. Stephen’s Youth Programs in Boston

Save the Harbor Save the Bay in Boston

InnerCity Weightlifting in Dorchester

Youth Enrichment Services in Jamaica Plain

Kwong Know Chinese School, Inc in Boston

La Alianza Hispana in Boston

City of Revere/Revere on the Move

GreenRoots in Chelsea

Bikes Not Bombs, Inc in Dorchester and Boston

The Boston Project Ministries in Dorchester

Third Sector New England, Inc (on behalf of Mattapan Food and Fitness Coalition)

Worcester County

The Southeast Asian Coalition of Massachusetts in Worcester

Girls Inc. of Worcester

Town of Rutland Recreation Department

YMCA of Central Massachusetts

Worcester Youth Center

Boys & Girls Club of Worcester

Growing Places Garden Project, Inc in Leominster

For more information on the Healthy Youth Summer Jobs program, visit mass.gov/info-details/healthy-summer-youth-jobs-program.

