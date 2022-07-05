Submit Release
Boomer Benefits Expands to Help Medicare Beneficiaries in Massachusetts

/EIN News/ -- Fort Worth, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Worth, Texas -

Award-winning Medicare insurance agency continues its mission of helping U.S. seniors navigate their entry into Medicare by expanding services to residents of Massachusetts.

boomerbenefits.com/compare-medicare-plans-and-prices/states/massachusetts-medicare-plans

Fort Worth, TX – July 5, 2022: Boomer Benefits is proud to announce they are officially licensed to help seniors in Massachusetts with their Medicare needs. Residents in the state of Massachusetts can now use Boomer Benefits for help navigating Medicare. All Boomer Benefits clients gain lifetime access to the Client Service Team at no cost.

“At Boomer Benefits, their entire team is dedicated to helping as many Americans as possible with the beast that is Medicare. Expanding into Massachusetts is a long-awaited goal for our team, and we couldn’t be happier to begin serving these residents,” said Danielle Roberts, co-founder at Boomer Benefits.

Residents of Massachusetts can now use Boomer Benefits for the following services and offerings:

• Medicare insurance quotes from the top-rated carriers

• Help with Medicare Part D enrollment

• Claim support via Client Service Team

• Yearly rate shopping and Part D evaluation

• Individual dental, hearing, and vision plans

• Free Medicare education (webinar, email series, blog, YouTube)

• Free Medicare Q&A Facebook group for the public

• The Boomer Benefits Scholarship

• Never an added cost for the beneficiary

“Our team would routinely get inquiries from people in Massachusetts, requesting our help but disappointed to learn we didn’t service that state,” said Roberts. “We are pleased to now be able to provide Massachusetts residents with the same great service we offer to beneficiaries in the 48 other states we serve. We help them find the right supplemental coverage for their budget.”

Media Contact:

Kelsey Mundfrom

(817) 249-8600

boomerbenefits.com

For more information about Boomer Benefits, contact the company here:

Boomer Benefits
Kelsey Mundfrom
(817) 249-8600
2601 Meacham Blvd STE 500, Fort Worth, TX 76137, United States


