LocalTrade CEX ecosystem launches its services to help every business to accept crypto payments.

LocalTrade crypto-ecosystem just released a new product, 0xpay, which enables any business to integrate blockchain technologies into their business without any complex coding and for free.

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LocalTrade CEX released the 0xpay product recently. It is a part of the LocalTrade crypto-ecosystem, powered by the LTT token. Also, it consists of CEX, a decentralized crypto investments platform, and mobile crypto wallet. And finally, 0xpay joined the ecosystem, aiming to help any business accept crypto.


The biggest problem with receiving crypto payments is integration. Some working solutions can be applied easily, but they suffer from low scalability and probably will not survive the business growth. But crypto processing gateways, which can stand the increasing payment volumes, require months of development and enormous budgets on a crypto coding team.
The integration is fast enough to let any business receive the first crypto payment 2 hours after registration, while fees are 0.4-0.5% per transaction (which is lower than any payment provider).

Any small or medium-size business can outperform its competitors by receiving crypto payments. Using 0xpay may not only be a way to enter the cryptocurrency market for traditional businesses but a starting point in building a full-featured crypto infrastructure around the project.

“We have created 0xpay to make top-class crypto payments accessible for any business sphere, from hard machinery sellers to top-class fintech services. We made it by using the best infrastructure available now across the cryptocurrency sphere. Usually, we compare 0xpay with payment providers for a better understanding of what we do, but, in fact, our product gives a truly better experience and provides entrepreneurs with more features than just a gateway for accepting payments.” — says Pavlo Luchkovskiy, CEO of LocalTrade

Using a 0xpay crypto payments provider may be helpful for any business, from crypto exchanges to an Instagram clothes shop. In any case, 0xpay will grant the most accessible business access to the crypto-audience!
Join the gathering storm of crypto with 0xpay!


LocalTrade CEX ecosystem launches its services to help every business to accept crypto payments.

