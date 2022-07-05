Tracking Provider OneStepGPS to Integrate with Trucker Tools

Agreement enables delivery of real-time tracking data from cab-installed electronic logging devices fitted with OneStepGPS units, into the Trucker Tools’ visibility platform.

Enriches shipment visibility intelligence, enhances location update accuracy, timeliness; complements Trucker Tools smartphone-based mobile app tracking.

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trucker Tools has secured an agreement with OneStepGPS, one of the industry’s fastest growing GPS companies, to receive real-time location data from One Step’s truck-installed GPS tracking devices into the Trucker Tools visibility platform.

OneStep’s GPS-based tracking technology is utilized by over 12,000 companies. The unit plugs into the truck’s on-board diagnostic port or can be directly wired into its Electronic Logging Device (ELD) system. Once activated, the OneStep unit transmits a rich data set with location updates every two to 60 seconds while the vehicle is in motion. OneStep’s technology has been adopted by commercial for-hire truckload and LTL trucking fleets, parcel and last-mile carriers and private fleet operators of all sizes.

OneStepGPS is the most recent ELD and telematics technology provider to integrate with Trucker Tools for the provision of ELD-based truck location information, noted Kary Jablonski, Trucker Tools chief executive. More than 75 ELD providers are now on the platform, she added.

“Now more than ever brokers and beneficial cargo owners need timely, accurate and complete shipment visibility information in order to effectively manage supply chain operations,” Jablonski said. “OneStepGPS becomes one more valuable resource that adds to the richness of our visibility platform and ensures that users are receiving the most up to date information on their cargoes.”



Adam Ben Jacob, chief executive for OneStepGPS, emphasized as well the low cost and ease of installation and activation with the device. “This is a highly cost-effective solution that helps truckers respond efficiently to shipper demand for timely, accurate and complete shipment enroute visibility data,” he noted. “It’s a plug and play experience. Simply plug the device into an ELD diagnostic port, download our app, set up an account and you are good to go.”

Trucker Tools’ Jablonski stressed as well that ELD data access is permission-based with the truck owner/operator controlling access to their devices. Once permission is granted and the integration is activated, in-transit data from the ELD is transmitted into the Trucker Tools platform, where it’s accessible through the Trucker Tools Smart Capacity app on a smartphone, tablet, or desktop computer. Only permission-based data is accessed, no other ELD data outside of location updates is shared.

Truckers benefit from a simple solution that relieves them of manual tracking updates while improving tracking accuracy and timeliness for customers. Activation is equally simple; instituted within a day once a request from a shipper or broker is received and driver permission is obtained.

“Truckers also have a choice,” she added. “They can automate tracking through the Trucker Tools mobile driver app or the OneStepGPS device. The benefits to both brokers and truckers are more efficient operation, less wasted time from manual work to track shipments, and better carrier engagement.”

The Trucker Tools carrier engagement platform has nearly 250,000 active small-fleet truckload operators, with over 90 percent of those running 10 trucks or less, as well as single-truck owner-operators. ‘Micro’ truckload fleets and independent owner operators are the backbone of the Trucker Tools carrier community, leveraging its digital freight matching, one-click simplified automated booking, automated load tracking and carrier relationship management software and services, Jablonski added.

The Trucker Tools Mobile Driver App, which was launched in 2013 and to-date has been downloaded by more than 2 million truckers, is among the most popular apps with truckload operators, consistently ranking as the most downloaded app in transportation each month. In addition to predictive freight-matching, automated booking, GPS-driven automated tracking and digital document management, the app has 17 of the most sought-after features and resources drivers want for managing their business while on the road. The Trucker Tools platform also is the digital freight management solution of choice for over 350 freight brokers and 3PLs.

The Trucker Tools mobile app is available for both Android- and Apple-powered smartphones and is provided free of charge to independent truckers and small fleets.

About Trucker Tools: Trucker Tools, based in Reston, Va., is the leading provider of trip planning, shipment visibility, predictive freight matching and automated booking solutions for the transportation industry. Its ground-breaking Smart Capacity® platform uses accurate, real-time data and powerful algorithms to optimally match freight by predicting when and where capacity will become available, days in advance. The company’s popular driver smartphone app has been downloaded by over 2 million owner operators and small-carrier fleets to access information and services conveniently while on the road. Included in the smartphone app is Book It Now®, the industry’s first digital load booking app that automates and streamlines the load search and booking process for drivers and brokers, saving time and money. Trucker Tools load tracking solution is a robust feature in the app that connects drivers with carriers and freight brokers, automating the provision and collection of real-time shipment tracking and eliminating manual check calls. Visit Trucker Tools at www.truckertools.com or contact us directly at: sales@truckertools.com.

Media Contact: Gary Frantz, Trucker Tools, (925) 594-1434. gary@gnfcomms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d97940b3-f252-4de5-b9c2-97a738a63d72