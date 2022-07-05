Dr. Lefkowitz Featured on The Strategist: The Seat Cushion Advice Most Never Knew They Needed
WESTCHESTER, NY, USA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jan Lefkowitz, a NYC and Westchester chiropractor from our team at Body in Balance Chiropractic, was recently featured in an article on The Strategist, a subsection of New York Magazine. Along with four other chiropractors, Dr. Lefkowitz dispensed insightful advice for remote workers struggling with their sitting position and posture.
Within the article, titled “The Best Seat Cushions for Keeping Your Butt Comfy While WFH,” there is a detailed breakdown of good seat cushion choices from expert chiropractors. Anyone that has worked from home will definitely be familiar with the aches and pains caused by sitting still for too long. It might be in the best health interests to invest in a seat cushion that can support your back. As Dr. Lefkowitz said:
“Humans were not designed to sit for long periods of time the way that we do today. After 30 minutes of sitting, our supportive postural muscles become fatigued and we begin to slouch.”
Buying Advice From The Strategist
The Strategist is a website designed to help its readers shop the internet. The online shopping advice published on the site is backed up by expert recommendations and real-world experience. The site’s goal is to go beyond typical slideshows and roundups to offer quality product recommendations that are truly worth buying.
Their dedication to quality is once again seen in the mentioned article, as they seek the advice of several chiropractors for ergonomic seat cushions. Aside from Dr. Lefkowitz, the article also featured advice from Dr. Randi Jaffe, Dr. David Perna, Dr. Cariann Paul, and Dr. Brian Meenan. The recommendations made were based on their expertise regarding proper posture. For example, cutaway-style cushions were recommended based on their ability to distribute weight evenly and support the tailbone, pelvis, and lower back.
Those that have ever found themselves nursing pain in their back or shoulders after an entire day of work, looking through all of the recommendations will be well worth it.
Dr. Lefkowitz’s recommendation was the Backjoy SitSmart, in part due to its portability — a key perk of the lightweight seat is being able to bring it on car rides or plane flights. He also mentions that “Instead of merely supporting the lumbar curvature, which most other products do, it keeps the pelvis in position and prevents it from rolling back.” He explains how this pelvic support leads to better posture throughout the entire spine all the way up to the neck and head.
About Body in Balance Chiropractic
Dr. Jan Lefkowitz founded Body in Balance Chiropractic in 2010, with a vision dedicated to corrective care and a long-term approach that focuses on structural changes rather than the standard pain management approach. Since then, our team has helped thousands of patients in need of chiropractic care. For more information about our services, visit our website or call us at (212) 371-5788.
Jan Lefkowitz
