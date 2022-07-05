Krishnan Suthanthiran, Founder/President of TeamBest Global Companies Invitation to AAPM 2022 Annual Meeting Attendees
TeamBest Global Companies and Best Cure Foundation are delighted to launch their Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery at the 64th Annual Meeting of AAPM in Washington, DC.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 64th Annual Meeting of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM), will be held at the Washington, DC Convention Center from July 10-14, 2022. TeamBest Global (TBG) Companies and Best Cure Foundation (BCF) will have on display, all of their technologies for cancer diagnosis/treatment and cardiac In-Stent Restenosis of Coronary Arteries Treatment and other technologies—low, medium, high and the highest of high—in six large island booths 4024, 4030, 4036, 5025, 5031 and 5037.
— Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder of TeamBest Global Companies
Approximately 60 TBG and BCF global staff/advisors/consultants will be present during exhibit hours July 10-13 at the AAPM exhibits. Mr. Suthanthiran is celebrating his 50th anniversary of his career in Oncology and Medicine, which began in July of 1972 at Freedmen’s Hospital (now Howard University Hospital) in Washington, DC.
Mr. Suthanthiran’s TBG Companies products/technologies are used in several thousand medical centers globally and have been the pioneers and inventors of many of the technologies/treatment modalities used in radiation therapy and cardiovascular diseases for nearly seven decades.
In 1978, Mr. Suthanthiran exhibited in AAPM’s premiere annual meeting held in St. Paul, Minnesota. He has attended/exhibited in every AAPM annual meeting since then, in addition to supporting/exhibiting in many of the regional AAPM conferences. His first attendance at a medical conference with a poster presentation was in November of 1972 at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) Annual Meeting held at the Palmer House Hilton in Chicago, Illinois. His first air travel in the U.S. was with United Airlines from then, Washington National Airport, to Chicago O'hare to attend the RSNA Annual Meeting. He continues to attend and exhibit at the RSNA meeting every year. The RSNA attendance, which was about 2000 in 1972, has grown to as high as 80,000 plus and continues to be held in Chicago, beginning the Sunday after (U.S.) Thanksgiving, each year. TBG companies are regular attendees/exhibitors at the Radiological Society of North America every year.
Please join Mr. Suthanthiran at the TBG exhibit booths on July 11th as he celebrates his 50 years of contributions to medicine and awards ten recipients the Best 2022 Award, in recognition of their excellent ethical medical care to patients.
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, radiation oncology, blood irradiation, vascular therapy, imaging, and medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable and cutting-edge medical equipment and supplies to the global healthcare and research industries.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented individuals and offers thousands of products and services. TeamBest's independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
"Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high quality products to benefit patients around the world," states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
