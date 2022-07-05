Submit Release
CoolValidator.com launches bulk email verification platform using 8 vital verification checkpoints

CoolValidator.com launches bulk email verification platform using 8 vital verification checkpoints to ensure inbox delivery and low bounce rates

"I was a unhappy user of many of our competitors for verification. My goal was to create the ultimate email verification platform that was affordable with a very high accuracy percentage".
— Jonathan Bomser
WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoolValidator (CoolValidator.com) launches bulk email verification platform to clean email lists using 8 vital verification checkpoints to ensure inbox delivery and low bounce rates. CoolValidator offers a significantly lower cost than industry average with a much higher email verification accuracy percentage.

“As email marketers struggle more and more with inbox delivery we engineered a system that is second to none with its email verification and validation. Our goal was to create the most accurate platform online to ensure the data is cleaned and valid,” said Jonathan Bomser, Co-Founder of CoolValidator.

The company created the platform to be the best in the industry by learning from all of the mistakes made by other competitors and creating a more robust experience with higher accuracy and reporting. The platform checks for the following 8 vital email validations: SMTP Ping Verification, Check existence of SMTP server for domain, Check existence of working mailbox, where accessible, MX Record Validation, Check for improbable names (vulgar, famous, bogus, or suspicious keystroke sequences), Check mail exchange record of domain is valid and accepting mail, Verify that individual domain specific mailbox rules are met, Check email address syntax and errors.

CoolValidator offers monthly and credit based solutions for every budget starting at $5. This cheap email validation platform is simple to use and can validate any csv file uploaded to the system. The system validates faster than any competitor in the market and offers plans that are more affordable.

“I was a user of many of our competitors for verification only to find that they were sub-par. My goal was to create the ultimate email verification platform that was affordable with a very high accuracy percentage,” added Jon Bomser.

In the first month of beta testing, the company added 200 new subscribers and anticipates having over 10,000 subscribers within the first year of operations.


ABOUT COOLVALIDATOR

CoolValidator.com is a bulk email verification platform used to clean email lists using 8 vital verification checkpoints to ensure inbox delivery and low bounce rates.

INQUIRES:
Loren Johanssen
Loren@coolvalidator.com

Loren Johanssen
JBAN Media Holdings LLC
email us here
Clean Your Bulk Email Lists with Accurate Verification

