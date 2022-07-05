Emulsifiers Market Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By End Use, By Region & Segment Forecasts from 2020-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 7.99 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Rising disposable income

Increasing use of food emulsifiers in production of convenience and processed foods is a significant factor driving global emulsifiers market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global emulsifiers market size is expected to reach USD 13.08 Billion at a revenue CAGR of 6.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapidly rising demand for convenience and processed foods, increasing oil and gas exploration and production activities, and increasing food demand globally are some key factors driving steady market revenue growth. Emulsifiers produced from natural and synthetic sources find extensive use as additives in processed foods, including baked goods, ice creams, and mayonnaise to prevent oil water separation, form a smooth texture, and extend shelf life. Also, emulsifiers improve baked goods texture by enhancing batter whipability, dough conditioning, and increasing resistance of foods, such as pasta to overcooking. Soy, mustard, and egg lecithin, polysorbates, mono & diglycerides, guar gum, carrageenan, and canola oil are some of the commonly used emulsifiers in the food industry. Demand for ready-to-go and convenience foods, including canned foods, chilled foods, and ready-to-eat snacks, is increasing due to advantage of saving time requited to cook, and this in turn, is driving market revenue growth.

This report on Emulsifiers market offers a detailed analysis of the trends along with the prospective growth of the same in the forecasted period. It evaluates the pricing, demand, growth, revenue, size and gross margin of the industry. For this study, the historical data has been collected from the years 2016 and 2017, taking the year 2018 as the base year and drawing a forecast for the years 2020 to 2028. The industry has seen a stable growth recently and its demand is projected to rise rapidly in the future. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Emulsifiers market along with crucial statistical data about the Emulsifiers market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Get a sample of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/782

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2020, Palsgaard, which is a company supplying food ingredients such as emulsifiers, made an announcement about the acquisition of Teknaroma, which is a company engaged in food ingredient distribution in Turkey. This acquisition by Palsgaard is intended to expand its sales footprint in Europe.

Among the product type segments, synthetic segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Synthetic emulsifiers offer the benefit of ease of production at a lower cost. Also, as compared to bio-based emulsifiers, synthetic types are very versatile and effective in performance.

Among the industry vertical segments, cosmetics & personal care segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate over the forecast period. Emulsifiers in personal care products help in producing a homogenous blend of oil and water by stabilizing the emulsion, and thus impacts formulation consistency. Creams, sprays, lotions, and foams are some cosmetic and personal care products in which emulsifiers are used.

Emulsifiers market in Europe accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to supportive legislation to encourage emulsifiers use in the food & beverage industry and rising demand for personal care products in countries in the region. In addition, presence of leading market players such as BASF SE and Clariant AG is causative of steady market revenue growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Kerry Group, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Clariant AG, AkzoNobel NV, Ingredion Inc., Solvay SA, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Royal DSM.

Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/782

Emergen Research has segmented the global emulsifiers market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bio-Based

Synthetic

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Direct

Indirect

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Agrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Paints & Coatings

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/782

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Emulsifiers market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Emulsifiers market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Emulsifiers market.

Radical Highlights of the Emulsifiers Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Emulsifiers market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Emulsifiers market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/782

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Read similar reports by Emergen Research:

Nanowire Battery Market

https://medium.com/@vandanaswarajmanturgekar/nanowire-battery-market-revenue-share-demand-key-growth-trends-major-players-and-forecast-1d5ef840e2d0

Super Absorbent Polymers Market

https://medium.com/@vandanaswarajmanturgekar/super-absorbent-polymers-market-revenue-demand-regional-country-share-key-factors-trends-5602521e82b

Spider Silk Market

https://medium.com/@vandanaswarajmanturgekar/spider-silk-market-revenue-regional-country-share-key-factors-trends-analysis-to-2028-a030ba69d5e

Diabetes Care Market

https://medium.com/@vandanaswarajmanturgekar/diabetes-care-market-revenue-share-demand-key-growth-trends-major-players-and-forecast-cfd4bc6d5dd5

Diabetes Care Market

https://www.klusster.com/portfolios/chhayachavan2/contents/303448?code=a591bb41-75f0-465a-b5d1-87e6aa9c8fd0&share_content=true

Smart Indoor Garden Market

https://medium.com/@vandanaswarajmanturgekar/smart-indoor-garden-market-revenue-share-demand-key-growth-trends-major-players-and-forecast-5dc3e702bfd8

Smart Indoor Garden Market

https://www.klusster.com/portfolios/chhayachavan2/contents/307374?code=61cf692e-e89f-4c16-be1b-318b10244d6a&share_content=true

Lead Free Piezoelectric Ceramic Material

https://medium.com/@vandanaswarajmanturgekar/lead-free-piezoelectric-ceramic-material-market-revenue-share-demand-key-growth-trends-major-7f04eaa87402

Lead Free Piezoelectric Ceramic Material

https://www.klusster.com/portfolios/chhayachavan2/contents/307999?code=8f44df64-1e5c-4704-bb2d-a78b6918c398&share_content=true

Agriculture Technology As A Service

https://medium.com/@vandanaswarajmanturgekar/agriculture-technology-as-a-service-market-revenue-share-demand-key-growth-trends-major-fad05adbe120

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Emulsifiers Market Size Worth USD 13.08 Billion in 2028