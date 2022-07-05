ATV Crash Injures One

CONTACT:

Sgt. Glen Lucas

603-788-4850

July 5, 2022

Columbia, NH – At approximately 6:40 p.m. on Saturday July 2, 2022, a Conservation Officer, while on foot patrol along the Connecticut River in Pittsburg, received a call for a single ATV crash with injury. Conservation Officers, 45th Parallel EMS, and Colebrook Fire and Rescue responded to the call.

Devon Rackliff, 27, of Weare was operating his ATV on Kelsey Notch Trail in Columbia, when he failed to navigate a corner. Rackliff was thrown into the back of another ATV that had also missed the corner and was in a ditch. Rackliff was wearing eye protection but not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Rackliff was assisted to another ATV, by friends he was riding with, and transported to the closest road where a call to 911 was made and 45th Parallel EMS transported Rackliff to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for treatment.

After investigating the crash, it was determined that unreasonable speed was the leading cause of the crash and the reason the ATV that Rackliff crashed into was also off the trail. Rackliff and the other operator were both ticketed for unreasonable speed.