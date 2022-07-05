Vegetable Dicing Machines Market is projected to reach USD 2,302.3 Mn by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2032- Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America is expected to account for 38% of the global vegetable dicing machines market by 2032 end. By 2022 end this commercial segment will account for nearly 74 percent of total worldwide sales

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vegetable dicing machines market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period (2022-2032) and top a valuation of USD 2,302.3 Mn by 2032.



Due to their multiple favorable qualities, including quality control, durability, hygiene, and preservation, vegetable dicing machines are widely used in a variety of industries, including bakery and confectionery, meat, seafood, and poultry, dairy, and grains.

The adoption of vegetable dicing machines is on a rise in end-use sectors, particularly in Asia Pacific, where expanding domestic production and rising consumer income levels are fueling innovation in this industry.

Due to expanding foreign direct investments, rising disposable income, and shifting consumer preferences, the food and beverage market in developing countries, such as Asia Pacific, is predicted to dominate in the upcoming years. This in turn is expected to directly influence the vegetable dicing machines market.

Additionally, it is projected that rising consumer demand for leisure food in China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, and other nations will spur industry expansion and, in turn, increase the consumer demand for vegetable dicing machines over the ensuing years.

As per the recent data, around 73% of USDA expenditure goes towards the domain of food assistance. Therefore, it influences various end users of vegetable dicing machines market to expand their consumption capacity. Under the growth of restaurant enterprise program expanding all over the world, the restaurant segment will end up as the highly revenue generating segment for the vegetable dicing machines market players.

Thus, the newly emerging vegetable dicing machines market players must lay emphasis on establishing strong supply chain network with suppliers supplying vegetable dicing equipment to restaurants and other outside eating hotspots.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Growing consumer preference for healthy and nutritious vegetables is driving sales of vegetable dicing machines across the global market

Competitive Landscape

Market players of vegetable dicing machines are majorly focusing on research & development, product innovation, geographical expansion, partnerships and mergers and acquisitions to create a larger customer base.

Some significant companies in the global vegetable dicing machines market for food processing equipment include Aktiengesellschaft GEA Group, Group BAADER, AG Bühler, Marel, Laval, Alfa, International Tetra Laval S.A., and AG Krones.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global vegetable dicing machines market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on product type (electric and manual), application (commercial and household), and distribution channel (direct and indirect), across seven (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa) major regions of the world.

Global Vegetable Dicing Machines Market by Category

By Product Type:

Electric

Manual

By Application:

Commercial Restaurants Cafes Others

Household





By Distribution Channel:

Indirect Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Independent Retailers Online Retailers Other

Direct





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. The Massive Impact of the Crisis

3.1. Global Vegetable Dicing Machines Market Forecast Scenario Comparison of Annual Growth Rates for Short Term (2022-2025) and Long Term (2026-2032)

3.1.1. Optimistic Scenario

3.1.1.1. China

3.1.1.2. US

3.1.1.3. India

3.1.1.4. Euro Zone

3.1.1.5. Asia Pacific

3.1.1.6. Rest of the World

About Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights

The Food & Beverage team at Future Market Insights provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

