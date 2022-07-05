COVID-19 Daily Update 7-5-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of July 5, 2022, there are currently 2,150 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been five deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,069 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 92-year old female from Kanawha County, a 55-year old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year old female from Randolph County, an 86-year old female from Clay County, and a 95-year old female from Jackson County.

“As we solemnly observe this loss of life, we must continue to fight this virus through vaccination and booster shots,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “It is our duty to protect our fellow West Virginians.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (13), Berkeley (140), Boone (34), Braxton (18), Brooke (17), Cabell (99), Calhoun (2), Clay (6), Doddridge (3), Fayette (65), Gilmer (9), Grant (8), Greenbrier (61), Hampshire (19), Hancock (33), Hardy (10), Harrison (95), Jackson (20), Jefferson (68), Kanawha (231), Lewis (29), Lincoln (15), Logan (54), Marion (81), Marshall (51), Mason (32), McDowell (48), Mercer (114), Mineral (34), Mingo (16), Monongalia (112), Monroe (20), Morgan (6), Nicholas (18), Ohio (27), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (11), Pocahontas (4), Preston (16), Putnam (72), Raleigh (109), Randolph (23), Ritchie (3), Roane (15), Summers (20), Taylor (15), Tucker (3), Tyler (4), Upshur (35), Wayne (37), Webster (8), Wetzel (25), Wirt (6), Wood (99), Wyoming (35). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are recommended to get vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19. Those 5 years and older should receive a booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over who are 4 months or greater from their first booster are recommended, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

To locate COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.