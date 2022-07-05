HLA Typing Market Worth $1.9 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

HLA Typing Market by Product (Instruments, Software), Technology (Molecular [PCR, Sequencing [Sangers, NGS]], Serology), Application (Diagnostics [Cross Match, Cancer, Infectious Disease, Transfusion], Research), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, “HLA Typing Market by Product (Instruments, Software), Technology (Molecular [PCR, Sequencing [Sangers, NGS]], Serology), Application (Diagnostics [Cross Match, Cancer, Infectious Disease], Research), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029”, published by Meticulous Research®, the HLA typing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period to reach $1.90 billion by 2029.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5311

HLA molecules trigger an immune response against foreign cells and are expressed in almost all nucleated cells. Acceptance of the allogenic graft by the recipient is crucial for a successful organ transplant. Hence, HLA typing or HLA matching is done between the organ donor and organ receiver. The ideal condition for a successful organ transplant is the close match between the donor and receiver’s HLA genes/antigen.

Metabolic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure are among the major reasons for organ failure, which drives the demand for organ transplants. Similarly, chronic kidney disease (CKD) is one of the leading causes of kidney failure globally. The high prevalence of CKD is responsible for the adoption of organ transplants at the end-stage of kidney failure, which either calls for dialysis or a kidney transplant. For instance, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the prevalence of CKD in adults aged 30 years or older is expected to increase from 14.4% in 2020 to 16.7% by 2030. The increasing prevalence of CKD may lead to an increase in organ transplantation, propelling the HLA typing market.

Additionally, the advancements in organ transplants provide better results and reduce the possibility of graft rejection by the recipient’s body. Advancements such as the availability of new immunosuppressants, robot-assisted organ transplantation, organ-specific solutions (reagents) for preservation, and usage of logistics management in organ procurement ensure successful organ transplants and post-transplant outcomes.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on the HLA Typing Market

A decrease in organ donations during the pandemic widened the gap between organs needed for transplants and organs donated. For instance, in the U.S., the sum of transplants performed for kidney, heart, lung, liver, pancreas, and small bowel in 2019 was 40,621, which fell to 39,916 transplants in 2020 (Source: Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation). Similarly, in China, the total transplant for the above-mentioned organs in 2019 was 19,462, which decreased to 17,949 in 2020 (Source: Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation). This decrease in organ transplants reduced the adoption of HLA typing products during the pandemic.

Based on technology, in 2022, the molecular assay segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the HLA typing market. The segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to the advancements in molecular technologies such as PCR and next-generation sequencing and the development and launches of HLA products based on the aforementioned technologies.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5311

Based on product, in 2022, the consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the HLA typing market. Growing demand for HLA typing consumables in the diagnostic procedures like donor-recipient cross-matching for organ donation and disease pathogenesis and research applications are the factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

Based on application, in 2022, the diagnostics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the HLA typing market. Growing incidences of infectious and metabolic diseases coupled with increasing use of HLA typing in disease diagnosis and pathogenesis contribute to the growth of this segment. Furthermore, HLA typing is also used in transfusion therapy in diagnostic applications. Thus, an increasing number of transfusion therapies for the target disorders contributes to the growth of this segment.

Based on end user, in 2022, the diagnostics laboratories segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the HLA typing market. The high number of HLA typing tests carried out in diagnostics centers compared to other end users drives the growth of this segment. Outsourcing laboratory services by hospitals and transplant centers to the diagnostic laboratories and consolidating diagnostics laboratories also support the large share of this segment in the HLA typing market.

Quick Buy – HLA Typing Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/76618224

Based on geography, in 2022, North America is expected to dominate the global HLA typing market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The high prevalence of cancer and autoimmune diseases, the high number of organ transplants, and government funding for HLA and killer cell immunoglobulin-like receptors (KIR) for immune-mediated diseases support the growth of the North American HLA typing market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth of the HLA typing market in Asia-Pacific are rising healthcare expenditure, increasing accessibility to the treatment and procedures related to organ transplantations, and the initiatives by the governments to increase awareness about organ donations

The report includes an extensive assessment of the product portfolio, geographic analysis, and key strategic developments of the industry's leading market participants over the past four years (2019–2022). The HLA typing market has recently witnessed several product launches, enhancements, approvals, partnerships & agreements, expansions, and acquisitions. For instance, in December 2021, Genome Diagnostics B.V. (Netherlands) launched new software and reagents, NGStrack and TRKengine, for HLA typing with chimerism monitoring. Furthermore, in 2022, Immucor Inc. (U.S.) launched HLA typing software MIA FORA to enhance time and analyze results.

Some of the key players operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), Genome Diagnostics B.V. (GenDx) (Netherlands), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), CareDx (U.S.), Immucor Inc. (U.S.), TBG Diagnostics Limited (Australia), BAG Diagnostic GmbH (Germany), Omixon Inc. (Hungary), Luminex Corporation (U.S.), inno-train Diagnostik GmbH (Germany), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (U.S.), and Fujirebio Holdings, Inc. (Japan).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/hla-typing-market-5311

Scope of the Report:

HLA Typing Market, by Product

Consumables

Instruments

Software & Services

HLA Typing Market, by Technology

Molecular Assays PCR-based Molecular Assays Sequence-specific Primers Sequence-specific Oligonucleotide RT-PCR PCR-based Molecular Assays

(Other PCR-based molecular assays include RPLF-PCR, SNP-PCR, and PCR-SSCP)

Sequence-based Molecular Assays Sangers Sequencing Next-generation Sequencing Other Sequence-based Molecular Assays

(Other sequence-based molecular assays include Gene Chip and DNA Microarray)

Non-molecular Assays Serological Assay Mixed Lymphocyte Cultural Assay



HLA Typing Market, by Application

Diagnostics Donor Recipient Cross-matching Infectious Disease Diagnostics Cancer Diagnosis Transfusion Therapy Other Diagnostic Applications

(Other diagnostic applications include Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis and Paternity testing)

Research

HLA Typing Market, by End User

Diagnostics Laboratories

Hospitals & Transplant Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

HLA Typing Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATM)

Middle East & Africa

Request Free Customization of Report @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-customization/cp_id=5311

Related Reports:

Next Generation Sequencing Market by Type (Consumables, NGS Platform, Software), Sequencing Type (Whole Genome, Targeted), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Sequencing by Ligation), Application (Clinical, Research), End User - Global Forecasts to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/next-generationg-sequencing-market-5040

In-vitro Diagnostics Market (IVD Market) by Product & Solution (Consumables, Systems, Software & Services), Technology (ELISA, Rapid Tests, PCR, Microbiology), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories) – Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ivd-market-4858

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product and Solution (Consumables, System, Software and Services), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, PCR, INAAT), Disease (HIV, HAIS, Influenza), End User (Hospital, Reference Lab, Research) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/infectious-disease-diagnostics-market-4976

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/535/hla-typing-market-2029

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Market Research Inc. Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research