Open House at the Church of Scientology Pasadena Brought the Community Together to Save Lives

Church of Scientology Pasadena, featured in an episode of "Destination: Scientology," hosted a drug-prevention open house and forum for International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Church of Scientology Pasadena brought together law enforcement and people of diverse faiths to address the local drug abuse crisis.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 50 percent of people 12 and older have used illicit drugs at least once, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics.

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health recently warned that the “growing national and local trend of illicit drugs and counterfeit pills being contaminated with illegally manufactured fentanyl…can lead to life-threatening complications.” As a result, “fentanyl and methamphetamine-related overdose deaths have increased in Los Angeles County since the pandemic and continue to rise at an alarming rate.”

To educate the community on what they can do in the face of this crisis, the Church of Scientology Pasadena, in coordination with the local chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World, organized an open house and forum June 25 to mark International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

By resolution in 1987, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared 26 June to be International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.

The program commenced with the screening of a section of "The Truth About Drugs: Real People, Real Stories" documentary that is part of the Truth About Drugs initiative of Foundation for a Drug-Free World.

A representative from the Altadena Sheriff’s Office spoke about the current drug scene and what people can do if they encounter someone who has overdosed on these drugs. He gave a live demonstration of the use of naloxone—a medication that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, when people overdose on fentanyl, their breathing slows or stops, decreasing the amount of oxygen that reaches the brain. This can result in hypoxia, a condition in which the blood doesn’t carry enough oxygen to the tissues. Hypoxia can lead to a coma, permanent brain damage—and death.

Using a kit he has prepared for the handling of opioid overdose, the officer showed those attending how to administer naloxone through a nasal spray. The key is finding the victim and administering the medication before the person suffers permanent damage. When this is done, the victim wakes up immediately.

Two officers from the Neighborhood Action Team of the Pasadena Police Department then spoke about the current drug scene in Pasadena and answered questions about local drug demographics.

The speakers all agreed that bringing someone back from the brink of death is not the solution to this crisis. Drug education is the long-term solution—reaching youth and adults with factual information about drugs so they can make their own decision to live drug-free.

