New Jersey Blockchain Council Appoints Tim Savage as a Corporate Advisor
New Jersey Blockchain Council (NJBC) today announced that Tim Savage has joined the company as its new corporate advisorNEW JERSEY, USA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJBC is the preeminent industry association focused on blockchain. The council serves as a focal point for the advancement of blockchain technology in the state, and provides a forum for members to share expertise, collaborate on initiatives, and create a network of business and tech leaders.
As a CPA with over 10 years of experience, Tim comprehensively understands the complex tax laws and regulations that businesses must comply with. He provides tax compliance and consulting services to a wide range of companies, from small businesses to complex public companies and investment funds. He has extensive experience working with bitcoin mining companies and blockchain service providers and is well-equipped to help these businesses navigate the ever-changing landscape of digital asset accounting and taxation.
Tim is a Tax Partner at Weaver, a top-35 accounting and consulting firm in the U.S. and leads the firm’s blockchain and digital assets practice. He is responsible for monitoring and forecasting digital asset industry development and has a deep understanding of how the economic landscape affects the blockchain and digital assets industry. He regularly publishes digital asset accounting thought leadership content and presents at industry conferences.
Highly involved in community organizations, Tim is the treasurer and an executive committee member at the North Dallas Chamber of Commerce, member of the Innovation Task Force at the Dallas Regional Chamber, and a volunteer business mentor at PeopleFund. His active leadership in these organizations gives Tim a deep understanding of the business community and its needs, enabling him to share his knowledge and expertise with others.
Tim is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in Texas and a Certified Blockchain Finance Professional with the Blockchain Council. He is an active member of the AICPA and the TXCPA.
"We are excited to announce that Tim Savage has joined New Jersey Blockchain Council. His expertise in tax accounting and digital asset management will be instrumental in ensuring we're driving the right initiatives and strategies for the council," said Pramod Attarde, President of the New Jersey Blockchain Council. He adds, "The NJBC aims to offer the best resources to its members, and Tim's skills will be an important asset. We're thrilled to have him on board and look forward to working together to continue NJBC's growth and success."
NJBC is delighted to have Tim join its team to help them promote blockchain education, the usage of digital assets, and more. Tim brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to NJBC as a recognized expert in blockchain technology. His experience in both the private and public sectors will be invaluable to NJBC as it continues to grow and advocate for the widespread adoption of blockchain technology.
NJBC offers a membership program that provides access to exclusive industry events, engagements, content from experts, speaking opportunities, sponsorships, and more. As a member, you'll have full access to the community resources. You'll also have the opportunity to connect with other NJBC members and learn from their experiences.
The community is friendly and welcoming, so join today and start building your career in the blockchain industry.
