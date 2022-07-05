V-COMM Hired to Design, Oversee Implementation of Public Safety Radio Networks in Newark and Piscataway, NJ
V-COMM was contracted to provide engineering and project management for the implementation of public-safety radio systems in Newark and Piscataway, NJ.
Our most important work is designing and installing public safety systems for first responders that are resilient, reliable, and clear in emergencies.”EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- V-COMM, a leading telecommunications engineering firm, was recently contracted to provide RF consulting, engineering, and project management to support and manage the design, procurement, and implementation of public-safety radio systems in Newark, NJ and Piscataway, NJ, resulting in reliable and robust two-way communications for first responders. While the scope of work is similar for both contracts, they are otherwise unrelated.
— Dominic Villecco, president of V-COMM
“Our most important work is designing and installing public safety systems for first responders that are resilient, reliable, and clear in emergencies,” said Dominic Villecco, president of V-COMM. “These new systems allow for increased coverage and capacity for the first responders in both Newark and Piscataway.”
As a highly qualified, full-service telecommunications engineering and consulting firm, V-COMM has performed similar and related services for agencies throughout New Jersey and neighboring states. V-COMM entered the public safety arena more than 20 years ago and has since become the premier provider of engineering solutions to the public safety sector in New Jersey, designing systems that support over 75% of the state’s 21 counties.
V-COMM designs radio systems that first responders such as police, EMTs, and firefighters use to communicate with dispatchers or each other. One of the first P25 Phase 2 systems the firm designed was for Camden County, NJ. Thanks to the resiliency V-COMM built into that system, they never missed a beat when a primary radio site went down during Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Their backup system activated immediately, as planned. Since extending its expertise to dozens of municipal and county governments, V-COMM’s systems currently support the needs of over 100,000 first responders, and, subsequently, the communities and residents they serve.
About V-COMM, LLC
V-COMM is a leading provider of integrated network engineering, radio frequency engineering, and related business services, with offices in Edison and Somers Point, NJ, and Exton, PA. V-COMM delivers the needed expertise and cost-effective solutions to governmental agencies, wireless operators, and commercial enterprises. V-COMM also provides design and design/build services for in-building, in-tunnel, and other wireless telecommunications networks. For more information, call 1-800-930-4307 or visit www.vcomm-eng.com.
