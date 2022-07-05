Report shows 76 per cent of climate change actions completed

CANADA, July 5 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The final progress report for the Climate Change Action Plan Transitioning to a Low Carbon Economy shows that 76 per cent of the actions were completed.

“This progress report demonstrates our commitment to addressing climate change is real and the actions we have undertaken have produced results,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman. “We know our climate is changing and all of us need to reduce, prepare and be champions by taking action on climate change.”

The Climate Change Act requires that the Climate Change Action Plan be reviewed every five years. The provincial government is now in the process of renewing its climate change action plan, which is expected to be released this summer.

The final report shows progress in several areas, including in energy efficiency and renewable energy; transportation; waste management; industrial sources; government practices; development policies; managing natural resources; risks and damages; community partnerships and public education; and outreach. Examples include:

· New Brunswick is leading the country in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and is well on its way to meeting the national target of 40-45 per cent below 2005 levels.

· Fifty-six municipalities, three Regional Service Commissions, and three First Nation communities have completed their climate change vulnerability assessment and adaptation plans.

· Fifty-one communities have developed greenhouse gas reduction plans.

· Investments from the provincial government’s energy efficiency programs and other funds have contributed to a greenhouse gas reduction of more than 43,000 tonnes from government-owned buildings and 28 sites have converted to lower emission fuels, such as natural gas, propane, or biomass.

· More than 800 government-owned buildings including schools, health-care facilities, garages and offices have been entered and maintained in ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager.

More information on climate change is available online.

