Venezuela National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I wish to congratulate the people of Venezuela as you celebrate the country’s independence this July 5.

Despite significant challenges, the people and the coalition of democratic actors in Venezuela have continued their tireless efforts to achieve their dream of an independent and democratic future.  As you mark the 211th anniversary of Venezuela’s independence, the people and government of the United States remain a committed partner in the struggle to build a peaceful, free, prosperous, and democratic future for your nation.

Venezuela National Day

