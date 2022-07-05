Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Travel to Bali and Bangkok

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to the Bali, Indonesia, and Bangkok, Thailand, July 6-11, 2022.

Secretary Blinken will first travel to Bali, Indonesia, to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, where he will reinforce our commitment to working with international partners to confront global challenges, including food and energy insecurity and the threat Russia’s continued war against Ukraine presents to the international order. In addition to attending G20-related engagements, the Secretary will hold a bilateral meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.  Among other bilateral engagements, Secretary Blinken will also meet with the People’s Republic of China (PRC) State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the margins of the G20.

In Bangkok, Thailand, Secretary Blinken will meet with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai. He looks forward to discussing a range of issues, including building on the successes of Thailand’s APEC 2022 agenda during our 2023 APEC host year, expanding health and climate cooperation, and addressing the crisis in Burma.  He will also meet with alumni of U.S. exchange programs, tour the Thai Department of Disease Control’s Emergency Operations Center, and visit a shelter and welfare center for victims of human trafficking.  The U.S-Thai Alliance is essential for advancing the President’s Indo-Pacific Strategy for a free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient region.

