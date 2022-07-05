Industrial Margarine Market Size Expected to Reach USD 4,937.5 Million at a CAGR of 5.0%, in 2028

Reports And Data

Industrial Margarine Market Size – USD 3,337.3 Million in 2020, Growth – at a CAGR of 5.0%, Technological innovations and application-specific developments.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapidly growing food sector, rising margarine consumption, and low margarine prices are key factors driving market revenue growth

The global industrial margarine market size is expected to reach USD 4,937.5 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth of indusrial margarine is due to rising use of margarine in baked food industry as people increasingly adopt healthy lifestyle, and demand for plant-based and additive-free food products. Industrial margarine is in high demand due to its concentrated source of dietary energy. It also is an excellent source of vitamins A and D, and polyunsaturated essential fatty acids. In the baking and food processing industries, industrial margarine is frequently utilized for production of puff croissants, pastries, bread, cakes, sweet rolls, cookies, chocolate, and biscuits. Margarine works as an emulsifier in food products, giving the final product organoleptic properties, as well as extending its shelf life.

Industrial margarine is primarily a mixture of approximately 80% vegetable oil and 20% brine solution, preservatives, flavoring, and color and these proportions are influenced by regional regulations. In low-fat spreads with identical ingredients, the oil level can be reduced to as low as 20%. Gums and thickeners like gelatin, as well as alginates, are utilized to replace the fat's viscosity and bulking, as well as to ensure a stable water-in-oil emulsion formation. The demand for industrial margarine is increasing due to the increased use of this commodity in baking, Horeca, and food processing industries. The food processing industry prefers to use it in processed foods because margarine is less expensive than butter.

Margarine provides organoleptic features to food products and has a great potential for extending food shelf life, which is anticipated to drive the industrial margarine market revenue growth to a significant extent during the forecast period. The global industrial margarine market is likely to be driven by increased demand for low-calorie baked food products due to rising preference among consumers for healthy snacking habits, which has prompted manufacturers to use a lower trans-fat alternative for butter.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• All-purpose segment is expected to register significant revenue growth rate over forecast period, due to a variety of benefits, like ensuring high organoleptic characteristics of the final product throughout the shelf life, stability of shape of baked products, and high resistance to oxidizing (low acid and peroxide values). All-purpose margarine also has exceptional frying qualities with a pleasant aroma, has good spreadability and flavor releases, and adds volume to cakes and creams.

• Plant segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, owing to growing popularity of vegetarianism. Consumers are increasingly preferring natural and organic products that have a lower environmental impact than meat-based alternatives.

• Hard segment is expected to grow at highest revenue CAGR during forecast period, due to rising demand for pressure cooking and low-heat baking. This product makes adding flavors and useful substances to food products simpler. This ingredient is also widely used in crackers, rusks, doughnuts, pastries, confectionery, croissants, and cookies due to its low cost.

• Spreads, sauces, & toppings segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period, due to rising consumer taste for international cuisine and increasing urbanization. Food manufacturers are constantly delivering healthier and novel flavors to fulfill the growing demand for various culinary trends.

• Market in North America is expected to register a considerable revenue growth rate in the global industrial margarine market over the forecast period, because of presence of a well-established food processing industry that uses margarine in manufacturing of many food products. An increase in number of margarine products introduced by margarine manufacturers, like additive-free, low-fat, and fortified margarine, is expected to drive the global industrial market in North America.

• Major companies profiled in the market report are Conagra Brands, Inc., Bunge Limited, Associated British Foods plc, Fuji Oil Co., Ltd., Richardson International Limited, Royale Lacroix SA, Vandemoortele, Wilmar International Limited, China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, and PT. Bonanza Megah Ltd.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global industrial margarine market based on type, source type, form, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Spreadable

• Butter Blend

• All-Purpose

Source Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Plant

• Animal

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Hard

• Soft

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Bakery

• Spreads, Sauces, & Toppings

• Confectionery

• Convenience Food

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

