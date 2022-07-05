Global Allulose Market Is Expected to Reach $387.40 Million by 2030: AMR

Increase in the number of people suffering from obesity, extensive use of allulose by various manufacturers in the food and beverage industry for a variety of health supplements and beverages, and rapid inclination towards allulose among health-conscious individuals are expected to drive the growth of the global allulose market. Based on nature, the organic segment held the largest market share in 2020.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global allulose market generated $162.40 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $387.40 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Increase in the number of people suffering from obesity, extensive use of allulose by various manufacturers in the food and beverage industry for a variety of health supplements and beverages, and rapid inclination towards allulose among health-conscious individuals are expected to drive the growth of the global allulose market. On the other hand, restrictions and health hazards on excessive consumption of sugar are predicted to hinder the growth to some extent. However, remarkable perks of allulose such as regulation of blood sugar levels and reduction of the risk of chronic diseases such as arthritis and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) are expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the industry.



COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global allulose market, owing to the presence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the shutdown of various industrial applications, adversely affecting the supply chain of industries using allulose. This was majorly due to the strict social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

Furthermore, stringent import and export regulations further aggravated the impact on the market. However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global allulose market based on nature, type, application, and region.

Based on nature, the organic segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering more than four-fifths of the global market. The conventional segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

Based on type, the powder segment held the majority market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market. The liquid segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the North America region held the lion’s share in 2021, garnering around half of the global market. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global allulose market report include Anderson Global Group, Apura Ingredients, Bonumose LLC, Cargill, Incorporated, CJ CheilJedang, Ingredion Incorporated, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., McNeil Nutritionals, Quest Nutrition and Tate & Lyle.

