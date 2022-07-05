Novartis, Galapagos, and Gilead Among Leading Companies in the Sjogren’s Syndrome Market | Globaldata Plc

Novartis’ iscalimab emerged as the most commercially attractive pipeline drug

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Sjogren’s Syndrome (SS) – Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2029” report offered by GlobalData Plc provides key metrics for Sjögren’s syndrome (SS) in the seven major pharmaceutical markets (7MM).



The total sales for the SS market was estimated at approximately $208.3 million in 2019 across the 7MM and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period (2020-2029). The US will contribute to the majority of these sales in the 7MM in 2029.

To get comprehensive statistics on Sjogren’s Syndrome market sizing and forecast, download a sample report

Sjogren’s Syndrome Market Drivers

Launch of novel therapies with significantly higher ACOT, compared with conventional therapies

The proportion of SS patients receiving treatment is expected to increase as therapies with demonstrated clinical efficacy enter the market.

Prescribing of off-label biologic therapies for the treatment of SS including BMS’ Orencia (abatacept) and GSK’s Benlysta (belimumab).

Patient advocacy and support groups for individuals diagnosed with SS continue to provide avenues to share information and experience with regards to different treatments options for SS, as well as increasing community awareness of the disease from the efforts of pharmaceutical companies with soon-to-be-approved drugs.

For more insights on market drivers and challenges in the Sjogren’s Syndrome market, download a sample report

Sjogren’s Syndrome Market - Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

The SS market is unusual in terms of a lack of available treatment options, and past and current drug development efforts. The mainstay of therapeutic options in SS is off-label therapies that have usually failed to produce an effect in clinical trials, leading to their investigation being discontinued. Therefore, GlobalData classifies the overall level of unmet need in the SS marketplace as high.

GlobalData’s primary and secondary research identified the need for efficacious drugs as the most important clinical unmet need, followed by earlier diagnosis and better clinical trial endpoints. Meanwhile, improved public and patient awareness and physician education are also among the most cited unmet needs. While GlobalData anticipates that the arrival of new pipeline drugs will satisfy the need for improved SS medications, particularly for patients with high-activity SS, it remains to be seen whether new medications will be efficacious for all manifestations of the disease.

Despite intensifying competition, GlobalData believes that considerable opportunities will remain after the successful launch of the nine systemic pipeline agents (plus one symptomatic treatment) during the forecast period. SS is a very heterogeneous disease, and although the pharmaceutical industry to date has attempted to find a universal drug that combats all manifestations of SS, KOLs cited the need for drugs that are specific for the most debilitating symptoms, such as fatigue.

To know more about unmet needs and opportunities in the Sjogren’s Syndrome market, download a sample report

Leading Companies in the Sjogren’s Syndrome Market

Novartis : It has established itself as the lead developer within SS. As such its Phase II candidate iscalimab emerges as the most commercially attractive pipeline drug, coupled with a high clinical score. The company’s other SS candidates, ianalumab and remibrutinib, are also expected to launch during the forecast period.



: It has established itself as the lead developer within SS. As such its Phase II candidate iscalimab emerges as the most commercially attractive pipeline drug, coupled with a high clinical score. The company’s other SS candidates, ianalumab and remibrutinib, are also expected to launch during the forecast period. TearSolutions: Lacripep is expected to garner the strongest uptake across all SS severity populations since its low price point will allow reimbursement for low-disease-activity patients (ESSDAI <5).



Lacripep is expected to garner the strongest uptake across all SS severity populations since its low price point will allow reimbursement for low-disease-activity patients (ESSDAI <5). Galapagos: Jyseleca had a strong clinical score, primarily due to the safety profile that its developers have demonstrated in RA. However, the commercial score of Jyseleca was limited due to it only being available in the smaller EU and Japan SS markets.



Jyseleca had a strong clinical score, primarily due to the safety profile that its developers have demonstrated in RA. However, the commercial score of Jyseleca was limited due to it only being available in the smaller EU and Japan SS markets. GSK: Benlysta + Rituxan is expected to benefit from physician familiarity with each component as monotherapies, as well as the strong reputations the therapies have in other immunology indications.



To know more about leading companies in the Sjogren’s Syndrome market, download a sample report

Sjogren’s Syndrome Market Report Scope

Overview of therapies used in symptomatic, conventional, and off-label systemic treatments in SS.

Top-line SS treatment market revenue from 2019-2029. The annual cost of therapy (ACOT) and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

Key topics covered include currently available treatments and off-label products, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting SS sales in the 7MM.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of pipeline products.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global SS market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.



Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global SS treatment market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the SS market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Related Reports

Colorectal Cancer Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031 – Click h ere

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031 – Click h ere

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape – Click h ere

Interstitial Cystitis Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape – Click h ere

Polymyositis and Dermatomyositis Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape – Click here



Sjogren’s Syndrome Market Overview

Market Size 2019 $208.3 million CAGR >3% Forecast Period 2020-2029 Leading Companies Novartis, TearSolutions, Galapagos, Gilead, and GSK

FAQs

What was the Sjogren’s Syndrome market size in 2019?

The Sjogren’s Syndrome market size was valued at $208.3 million in 2019.

What is the Sjogren’s Syndrome market growth rate?

The Sjogren’s Syndrome market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period.

Which are the key companies in the Sjogren’s Syndrome market?

Some of the key companies in the Sjogren’s Syndrome market are Novartis, TearSolutions, Galapagos, Gilead, and GSK.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Sjögren’s Syndrome: Executive Summary

2.1 Growth in the Sjögren’s Syndrome Market Is Expected from 2019 to 2029

2.2 R&D Strategies for the Sjögren’s Syndrome Market

2.3 High Level of Unmet Need Persists in the Sjögren’s Syndrome Marketplace

2.4 The Arrival of Novel Biologics Will Transform the Sjögren’s Syndrome Treatment Paradigm

2.5 What Do Physicians Think?

3 Introduction

3.1 Catalyst

3.2 Related Reports

3.3 Upcoming Related Reports

4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.1.1 Etiology

4.1.2 Pathophysiology

4.1.3 Symptoms

4.1.4 Prognosis

4.2 Classification or Staging Systems

5 Epidemiology

5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Global and Historical Trends

5.3.1 Diagnosed Prevalence of SS (%)

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.4.1 Sources

5.4.2 Sources Not Used

5.4.3 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for SS (2019–2029)

5.5.1 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of pSS

5.5.2 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of sSS

5.5.3 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of pSS

5.5.4 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of pSS

5.5.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of pSS by ESSDAI

5.6 Discussion

5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

5.6.2 Limitations of Analysis

5.6.3 Strengths of Analysis

6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Overview

7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Approval of Treatments for Glandular and Extraglandular Manifestations

7.3 Earlier Sjögren’s Syndrome Diagnosis

7.4 Improved Public and Patient Awareness of Sjögren’s Syndrome

7.5 Better Clinical Trial Endpoints

8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Evaluation of Biologic Therapies Marketed for Other Autoimmune Diseases

8.1.2 Increasing Efficiency of Clinical Trials

8.2 Clinical Trials Design

8.2.1 Endpoint Selection

8.2.2 Inclusion Criteria

8.2.3 Patient Recruitment

9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Innovative Early-Stage Approaches

9.3 Other Drugs in Development

10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Clinical Benchmark of Key Pipeline Drugs

10.2 Commercial Benchmark of Key Pipeline Drugs

10.3 Competitive Assessment

10.4 Top-Line 10-Year Forecast

10.4.1 US

10.4.2 5EU

10.4.3 Japan

11 Appendix

11.1 Bibliography

11.2 Abbreviations

11.3 Methodology

11.3.1 Forecasting Methodology

11.3.2 Diagnosed Patients

11.3.3 Percent Drug-Treated Patients

11.3.4 Drugs Included in Each Therapeutic Class

11.3.5 Launch and Patent Expiry Dates

11.3.6 General Pricing Assumptions

11.3.7 Individual Drug Assumptions

11.3.8 Generic Erosion

11.3.9 Pricing of Pipeline Agents

11.4 Primary Research – KOLs Interviewed for This Report

11.4.1 KOLs

11.5 Primary Research – Prescriber Survey

11.6 About the Authors

11.6.1 Analyst

11.6.2 Reviewers

11.6.3 Therapy Area Director

11.6.4 Epidemiologist

11.6.5 Reviewers

11.6.6 Director of Epidemiology

11.6.7 Global Director of Therapy Analysis and Epidemiology

11.6.8 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy

11.7 About GlobalData

11.8 Contact Us

11.9 Disclaimer

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400