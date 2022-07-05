Plastic Additives Market 2022 Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Strategic Outlook Finds Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Plastic Additives Market Size – USD 39.69 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for electric vehicles” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plastic additives market size reached USD 39.69 Billion in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid urbanization has resulted in rapid growth of the building and construction industry in a number of developing countries, which is expected to continue to drive demand for plastic additives. Plastic additives enhance the performance and durability of polymers in a variety of building applications. Additives are used in paints and coatings to improve the performance of the coating film. In addition, rising demand for flame retardant additives used mostly in the interiors of buildings is further expected to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Rapid growth of the automotive industry and increasing demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) had led to surge in sales of EVs. In 2020, about 300,000 EVs were sold, which accounted for around 2% of the U.S. new automobile market, which is expected to increase at a rapid rate. Over 70% of the plastics used in automobiles comes mainly from four polymers, which are polyamides, polyurethane, polypropylene, and PVC. Engineering thermoplastics are also used to withstand the high heat generated by EV power packs. Furthermore, polymers such as Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK), and Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) has demonstrated heat resistance and can be used as a replacement for metals while designing automotive components.

Leaching of plasticizers into the environment and concerns about non-biodegradability of plastics are some factors restraining revenue growth of the plastic additives market. Phthalic acid esters that are used as plasticizers in various products have been classified as endocrine-disrupting compounds. Moreover, according to reports, of the total plastic waste of 6.3 billion metric tons only 9% has been recycled and therefore governments of various countries are encouraging adoption of plastic alternatives. These factors are expected to restrain revenue growth of the market to some extent.

Competitive Landscape:

The report estimates the market size in the forecast duration by studying its value, volume, market share, growth rate, and other market essentials. It gives extensive company profiles, wherein the analysts explain the expansion tactics adopted by market leaders, including both long- and short-term strategies, and other vital competitive factors of significant businesses in the global Plastic Additives market.

Scope of the study

A holistic overview of the Plastic Additives market extending to all essential information of the said market.

Market segmentation is done based on product types, applications, and end-user industries, among other critical factors. The market segments studied in this report include Graphene, Carbon Nanotube, Silver, Copper, and Others. The market analysis of the Plastic Additives sector is well-curated and backed by extensive research on these market segments.

The detailed study pertaining to the Global Plastic Additives Market also sheds light on the analysis of the market position and market size.

Additionally, the study also discusses the factors boosting the growth of the Plastic Additives market. For the extensive analysis, the report relies on authentic sources of information, primarily acquired through interviews of industry experts.

Emergen Research has segmented the global plastic additives market on the basis of type, plastic type, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons, 2019–2030)

Plasticizers

Stabilizers

UV Stabilizers

Antioxidants

Flame Retardant

Blowing Agents

Nucleating Agents

Others

Plastic Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons, 2019–2030)

Commodity Plastics

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyphenylene Ethers (PPE)

Engineering Plastics

High-Performance Plastics (HPA)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons, 2019–2030)

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Construction

Automotive

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, Volume, Kilotons, 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

Israel

Rest of MEA

Key highlights of this research report:

This Plastic Additives report offers a comprehensive analysis of the evolving competitive dynamics.

It provides a prospective outlook on various aspects that are driving or restraining the Plastic Additivesmarket growth.

It provides the forecast for the next seven years analyzed to predict the way the Plastic Additives market is expected to progress.

It gives a detailed explanation of the product segments and their potential growth.

It aids in formulating lucrative strategies and well-informed executive decisions by providing accurate market insights and an in-depth evaluation of the Plastic Additives market segments.

Table of Contents:

Report Overview: It includes the objectives and scope of the study and gives highlights of key market segments and players covered. It also includes years considered for the research study.

Executive Summary: It covers industry trends with high focus on market use cases and top market trends, market size by regions, and global market size. It also covers market share and growth rate by regions.

Key Players: Here, the report concentrates on mergers and acquisitions, expansions, analysis of key players, establishment date of companies, and areas served, manufacturing base, and revenue of key players.

Breakdown by Product and Application: This section provides details about market size by product and application.

Regional Analysis: All of the regions and countries analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of market size by product and application, key players, and market forecast.

Profiles of International Players: Here, players are evaluated on the basis of their gross margin, price, sales, revenue, business, products, and other company details.

Market Dynamics: It includes supply chain analysis, analysis of regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report.

Appendix: It includes details about research and methodology approach, research methodology, data sources, authors of the study, and a disclaimer.

