Neoantigens Personalized Cancer Vaccine Clinical Trials Insight

Neoantigens Vaccines to Drive Cancer Vaccine Market In future As Per Recent Report By Kuick Research

Delhi, July 05, 2022

The field of immunotherapy has greatly transformed the management of several cancers with the development and regulatory approval of various immune-checkpoint inhibitors and chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapies in diverse indications. Personalized vaccine is another novel immunotherapeutic approach which triggers de novo T cell responses against neoantigens, which are highly specific to tumors of individual patients. Although, no personalized vaccine has entered the global market, the pipeline is highly crowded suggesting encouraging future of this therapeutics in the management of cancer.

In contrast to vaccines targeting tumor associated antigens, personalized vaccine targeting neoantigens confer several advantages. As neoantigens are solely expressed on the tumor cells and therefore these vaccines elicit tumor specific T cell response and therefore prevent off-target toxicity on normal cells. In addition, the personalized vaccine boost neoantigen specific T cell response which persists for longer and provide post-treatment immunological memory, thus protecting from cancer for longer term and reduces the chance of disease recurrence. Owing to several advantages, personalized vaccines have gained significant interest from scientists, research institutions, and pharmaceutical companies which can be reflected in their novel pipeline.

The key players in the market include Neon Therapeutics, Medigene, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Gristone Oncology, Nouscom, Roche, Moderna, and others. The company’s pipeline product is rapidly reporting encouraging results. For instance, Moderna in collaboration with Merck has developed its novel mRNA personalized cancer vaccine (PCV), mRNA4157 which is combination of validated defined neoantigens, predicted neoepiotopes and mutations in driver genes into a single mRNA concatemer (mRNA4650). The vaccine is being evaluated as monotherapy and combination therapy in two clinical trials. The initial data from the trial demonstrates that the vaccine when given alone or in combination was well tolerated at all doses tested and elicited neoantigen specific T cell responses.

Further, the collaboration between BioNTech and Genentech has led to development of iNeST (individualized Neoantigen Specific immunotherapy) program candidate autogene cevumeran (BNT122). Recently, the companies reported encouraging results from phase-I study evaluating the combination of autogene cevumeran with anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab and chemotherapy in patients with resected pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). After a median follow-up of 18 months, patients with de-novo immune response showed significantly longer recurrence-free survival (RFS) as compared to those without vaccine-induced immune responses. On the basis of this encouraging data, the company will initiate further clinical trials.

The companies have also adopted strategic alliance to maintain a strategic edge in the global market. For instance in 2022, physIQ entered into collaboration with CellCarta to potentially transform the vaccine development through a more personalized and precise approach. Under the terms, company will initiate VIII (Vaccine-Induced Inflammation Investigation) study which will focus on early, individualized human responses to vaccines as pharmaceutical companies release vaccines at a faster pace. During this, the physiology and immune system activation will be monitored remotely at all times using medical-grade biosensors. The novel artificial intelligence based digital platform and immunologic biomarkers will enable personalized baselines to be established by detecting subtle changes within hours after vaccination.

The major factors propelling the growth of market include rise in prevalence of various types of cancer, fewer side effects of personalized vaccine, and robust pipeline of innovative vaccines in development. In addition, advancement in the field of genomics and rising interest in identification of biomarkers for developing novel therapies is also driving the growth of market during the forecast period. However, the lack of consumer awareness as well as stringent regulatory guidelines will restrain the growth of market.





