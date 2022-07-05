Low Voltage Motor Market is Anticipated to Value at US$ 39.1 Bn in 2022 and US$ 75 Bn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The development in low voltage motors has been particularly strong over the last five years, with North America contributing to growth while Asia-Pacific emerging as an opportunistic market

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global demand for low-voltage motors is expected to be worth US$ 39.1 billion in 2022, rising at a CAGR of 5.2% to US$ 75 billion by 2032. Extensive industrialization in a variety of sectors, as well as the ability to reduce the likelihood of equipment failure, will provide excellent opportunities for growth in the low-voltage motors industry.



Low voltage motors are widely utilized in a variety of industries, including mining, food and beverage, oil and gas, automotive, packaging, and so on, as a result of widespread industrialization and constantly rising energy consumption throughout the world. These are motors that operate at voltages less than 1000 V and produce maximum power, allowing for increased production, quality, and energy savings.

Various motor efficiency legislation adopted around the world is expected to boost the global low voltage motor market over the forecast period. Manufacturers are required to use more expensive and energy-efficient motors as a result of these laws.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1071

During the projected period, the worldwide low voltage market is expected to develop at a single-digit CAGR, with great potential in the next 4-5 years. To improve their production process, most manufacturers are increasingly focused on advanced technology and high-quality low-voltage motors, which has resulted in an increase in demand for advanced low-voltage motors.

Global Low Voltage Motor Market: Drivers & Restraints

With the rise in technological advancement, increasing demand for machinery across the world, and advantages offered by low voltage motors due to their efficient nature, the global low voltage motor market is anticipated to show robust growth during the forecast period. The growing consumption of low voltage motors by end-user industries will continue to drive the growth in the low voltage market over the forecast period.

In addition, stringent motor efficiency legislation and retrofits due to aging equipment are expected to impact the global low voltage motor market in a positive way.

Global Low Voltage Motor Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, the global low voltage motor market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. As of 2014, Asia Pacific dominated the global low voltage motor market owing to the growing consumption of low voltage motors by the automotive and electronics industry, in this region.

In addition, China is the largest country market for low voltage motors in the Asia Pacific and is poised to show strong opportunities for low voltage motors in near future. After Asia Pacific North America is projected to show vigorous growth in the global low voltage motor market, especially due to the increasing demand for low voltage motors in countries like the US and Canada, during the forecast period.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-1071

Global Low Voltage Motor Market: Market Players

Some of the major players operating in the global low voltage motor market are ABB, TECO-Westinghouse Motor Company, Siemens, Hyosung Power and Industrial Systems Performance Group, Anhui Wannan Electric Machine, ATB Group, Leroy Somer, LEZ Ruselprom, Luan JiangHuai, NIDEC, Regal Beloit, Shandong Huali Electric Motor Group, GE Industrial, Toshiba International, WEG, VEM Group, etc.

The report covers an exhaustive analysis on:

Low Voltage Motor Market Segments

Low Voltage Motor Market Dynamics

Low Voltage Motor Market Size

Low Voltage Motor Market Supply & Demand

Low Voltage Motor Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Low Voltage Motor Technology

Low Voltage Motor Market Value Chain

Global Low Voltage Motor Market: Market Segmentation

Product Type:

IE1 Low-Voltage Motors

IE2 Low-Voltage Motors

IE3 Low-Voltage Motors

IE4 Low-Voltage Motors

End-User Industries:

Low Voltage Motors for Food & Beverages

Low Voltage Motors for Mining

Low Voltage Motors for Automotive

Low Voltage Motors for Electronics

Low Voltage Motors for Textile

Low Voltage Motors for Other End User Industries

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa





Report for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1071

Top Reports Related To Industrial Automation Market Insights

Mining Shovel Market Size - The global mining shovel market is estimated to create an absolute dollar opportunity of over US$ 10 Bn by the end of 2032. The sales of mining shovels are expected to reach around US$ 7.8 Bn by 2022.

Thickness Planers Market Shares - The global thickness planers market is projected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Automatic Thermoforming Vacuum Machine Market Trends - The global automatic thermoforming vacuum machine market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 181.7 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% to be valued at US$ 271.6 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Automatic Paper Cutter Market Forecasts - The global automatic paper cutter market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 228.0 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% to be valued at US$ 309.4 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Airbag Control Unit Sensor Market Study - Global Airbag Control Unit Sensor demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 590.3 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% to be valued at US$ 1,127.6 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Air Flow Sensors Market Outlook - The global air flow sensors market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 2,242 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% to be valued at US$ 3,140 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Power Stacker Market Demand - The overall sales in the power stacker market are projected to increase at 5.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Air Audit Equipment Market Type - The global air audit equipment market is expected to secure US$ 12,850.8 Million by 2032 while recording a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Marine Cranes Market Value - The global marine cranes market is forecasted to be appraised at US$ 7945.2 million by 2032, up from US$ 3868.2 million in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Marine Bearings Market Sales - The global marine bearings market is forecasted to be appraised at US$ 8543.0 million by 2032, up from US$ 5622.0 million in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact: