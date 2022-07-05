Dairy Packaging Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2018-2028

Reports And Data

Increasing demand for dairy products as well as need for better packaging solutions for the same are among the major factors driving the global market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Reports and Data, the global Dairy Packaging Market size was USD 70.30 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 103.66 billion 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The global dairy packaging market is being driven by increased disposable income and rising customer demand for dairy products. Increased adoption of dairy-based packaging around the world has been caused by increased availability of packaged dairy products through various retailing channels due to rising population and increasing consumer preference for protein-based goods. The popularity of smaller multipacks is growing, as is customer desire for yoghurt, ice cream, butter, and other foods, all of which are driving up packaging demand. Furthermore, manufacturers are concentrating their efforts on gaining a significant share of the global market by offering best-in-class international export and local production capabilities.

Dairy products are perishable, so suitable and effective packaging is required to make storage and transit easier. The market is expected to be driven further by rising demand for tiny packaging due to its convenience. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on delivering products in smaller quantities, according to recent trends. Different varieties of flavored milk products on the market are helping to drive the Global Dairy Packaging Market forward. Major trends in the worldwide dairy food packaging market include rising health consciousness, urbanization, and consumption of diverse dairy products as a result of rising demand for fresh foods as part of a balanced diet.

Plastics and other non-biodegradable packaging materials, on the other hand, have caused worry among both customers and producers. As a result, businesses are moving toward biodegradable and environmental packaging options. Green packaging solutions are being used by manufacturers, which emphasize the use of thinner materials and encourage recycling. Environmental law is also predicted to stymie the development of dairy products, since greenhouse-gas emissions from dairy activities account for a significant portion of overall emissions in some countries, and any changes in associated policies could have an impact on dairy output.

Major companies in the market include Bihai, Weyerhaeuser, Xinju Feng Pack, Jielong Yongfa, International Paper, Skylong, Ecolean, Coesia IPI, Serac, Teta Laval, SIG Combibloc, Elopak, Amcor, Greatview, Qingdao Likang Packing, Stora Enso, Nippon Paper Group.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• The sector is segmented into bottles, cups, pouches, cans, cartons, and boxes based on kind. Plastic is widely used in packaging because of its many advantages, including its durability and ability to withstand humidity. Plastics now make up more than 50.0 percent of all packaging. Pouches and Bottles had the greatest market share, accounting for roughly 41.0 percent of overall market share in 2020.

• On the basis of application, the industry is segmented as cream, cheese, ice cream, yoghurt and cultured products, milk, butter, and others. On a global scale, the milk segment holds the highest proportion among these segments. Milk is having been an inseparable part of diets around the world. It contains a significant amount of protein as well as vital elements like Vitamin D, calcium, potassium, and B vitamins. Drinking milk and dairy products has also been shown in numerous trials to help prevent bone fractures and osteoporosis.

• Due to its large consumption and production of milk and its products, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest revenue share in terms of region. Asia-Pacific accounts for over half of worldwide dairy trade. Increasing technical improvements, as well as a growing inclination for healthy meals, are the primary drivers of market demand.

• In 2020, North America held a large proportion of the global market. The popularity of flavored milk, as well as the increasing number of dairy replacement products like as almond, coconut, and soy milk, are the key drivers of this industry's growth in this region.

• In October 2018, the Australian Packaging Covenant Organization (APCO) recently launched the Australian Dairy Sustainable Packaging Roadmap with a target of 100 per cent reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025.

Market Segmentation:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global dairy packaging market based on type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, 2018-2028)

• Bottles

• Pouches

• Cups

• Cans

• Carton & Boxes

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, 2018-2028)

• Yogurt and cultured product

• Milk

• Butter

• Cheese

• Cream

• Ice Cream

• Others

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

