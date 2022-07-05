Help Desk Software Market is Expected to Reach US$ 10.9 Bn in 2022 and US$ 26.8 Bn by 2032
Help Desk Software Market 2022 : Increasing Demand for Efficient Management Practices Report 2032NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Help Desk Software Market was valued at US$ 9.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 10.9 Bn in 2022 and US$ 26.8 Bn by 2032, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey. The Help Desk Software Market is predicted to rise significantly at a CAGR of 9.4% in 2032. As per the findings of the report, cloud-based help desk software will remain pivotal for the market as the bulk of revenue will be generated through this category.
Large Industries to continue being Growth Axis for Help Desk Software Revenue
Large enterprises can both afford to automate and have a much greater need to automate their help desk systems owing to the significantly larger number of tickets. They represent a significant chunk of help desk software consumers. Help desk software revenue through large enterprises grew at a CAGR of 2015-2021 9.0%, while during the forecast period it is predicted to grow at 8.1%. Small and medium sized industries also show growth potential as they move to adopt help desk software in an attempt to boost consumer satisfaction, drawn by the scalability and ease of adaption.
COVID-19 Pandemic and the increase in BYOD to raise requirements for Help Desk Software
COVID-19 pandemic has led to a rise in ticket generation by employees as offices shifted to hybrid forms of work. This, as well as the increasing prevalence of BYOD systems, led to an overall increase in the number of tickers generated, causing a lack of efficiency and slower response times. Firms attempting to minimize these issues seek to replace level one support with automated helpdesks.
North America to Command the Larger Proportion of Demand for Help Desk Software throughout the Analysis Period
North America leads the help desk software demand with 41.5% share in 2021 and a projected market size of US$ 11.1 Bn in 2032, which is largely owing to a large number of companies as well as growing demand from government agencies for help desk software. The market in North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.
Help Desk Software Market: Competition Insights
Currently, help desk software providers are focused on increasing their presence and reach. They are focusing on developments that will ensure further streamlining of customer experience processes and an increase in market share and traction. The key companies operating in the help desk software market include Hiver, Column Technologies, Freshworks, Sparkcentral, Watermelon, Smart Tribune, Salesforce and Zendesk.
Some of the recent development in Help Desk Software are as follows:
In August 2021 Freshworks filed for an IPO in the US to raise US$100 Mn on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol FRSH.
In August 2020, Hiver entered the helpdesk software market. Hiver’s solutions became the first customer service solution to operate out of G-Suite and offer helpdesk capabilities along with Gmail
In June 2020, Salesforce’s venture capital invested in Tanium with plans to roll out a joint employee service management solution whose features will include, amongst others, a one-stop help desk for its employees
Similarly, recent developments related to companies manufacturing Help Desk Software have been tracked by the team at Future Market Insights, which is available in the full report.
More Insights Available
Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Help Desk Software Market, presenting historical market data (2015-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.
Key Segments Covered In Help Desk Software Industry Survey
Help Desk Software Market by Type:
Cloud-Based Helpdesk Software
Web-based Helpdesk Software
Help Desk Software Market by Industry:
Help Desk Software for Large Enterprises
Help Desk Software for Small and Medium Enterprises
Help Desk Software Market by Region:
North America Help Desk Software Market
Latin America Help Desk Software Market
Europe Help Desk Software Market
Asia Pacific Help Desk Software Market
Middle East & Africa Help Desk Software Market
