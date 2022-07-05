Cyber Security Insurance Market is Booming by Size, Revenue, Trend and Top Growing Companies 2022-2030

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

The cyber security insurance market was valued at US$ 9.29 Bn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 53.7 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 21.1% between 2022 and 2030

Major Key players in this Market:

• Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

• XL Group Ltd

• Munich Re Group

• Aon PLC

• The Chubb Corporation

• American International Group Inc.

• Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty

• Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd

• Lockton Companies Inc.

• Bin Insurer Holding LLC

• SecurityScorecard Inc.

Drivers & Trends

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Cyber Security Insurance Market, By Organization Size:

◘ Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

◘ Large Enterprises

Global Cyber Security Insurance Market, By End-User Industry:

◘ Healthcare

◘ Retail

◘ BFSI

◘ IT and Telecom

◘ Manufacturing

◘ Other End-user Industries

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Research methods

