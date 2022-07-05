E-scooter Sharing Market is Likely to Reach a Valuation of US$ 5.7 Bn by 2032
E-scooter Sharing Market 2022 Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2032NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global E-scooter sharing market was valued at US$ 1.1 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 5.7 Bn by 2032 finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey. E-scooter sharing market likely to surge at a vigorous 17.9% CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 – 2032. In free-floating sharing commuters can pick and drop off the E-scooters from the place sanctioned by civic authorities. Hence, they can find free-floating sharing services convenient for short transit routes.
Kick Scooter Has an Upper Hand over Smart Scooters in E-scooter Sharing
Kick scooters are more opted for by users over smart scooters in E-scooter sharing. Kick scooters are generally easy to use as compared to smart scooters, which makes the commuters choose kick scooters over smart scooters for E-scooter sharing.
US to Dominate E-scooter Sharing Market throughout the Analysis Period
US generated the highest revenue in the E- scooter-sharing market in 2021. While two of the top E-scooter sharing providers are based in the US, it holds a market share of US$ 340.9 Mn in 2021. Due to the high usage of E-scooter sharing, the market in US is expected to account for US$ 1.9 Bn in revenue by 2032.
Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15105
E-scooter sharing Market: Competition Insights
At present, E-scooter sharing manufactures are largely aiming at raising funds and gaining more customers. The key companies operating in the E-scooter sharing market are Neutron Holdings, Inc. (Lime) Cityscoot, Cooltra Motosharing, S.L.U, Bird Global Inc., Vogo Automotive Pvt. Ltd., TIER Mobility AG, Voi Technology AB, Wind Mobility, Beam Mobility Holdings Pte. Ltd.
Some of the recent developments by key providers E-scooter sharing are as follows:
In May 2022, San Francisco Municipal Transformation Agency (SFMTA) tested scooter sidewalk riding detection technology involving three companies Lime, Spin and Scoot. The key objective of this testing is to maintain safe sidewalks across the city. Sidewalk riding detection technology automatically detect sidewalk riding and automatically reduce the speed to a safer level.
In April 2022, Bird announced it will provide it E-shared scooter service in Indio California, Home of Coachella and Stagecoach festivals.
In March 2022, Chalo, an India based mobility startup acquired Vogo Automotive Pvt.Ltd. Chalo’s plan is to boost its bus ridership by providing it users to solve the last and first mile concerns.
In March 2022, Ford announced that it will be selling its E-scooter business Spin to Tier a German e-scooter company which helped Tier to set is operations in North America.
In November 2021, Lime announced that it has raised a funding of US$ 523 Mn and declared that it will list as public in 2022.
In November 2021, Tier, a berlin-based E-scooter operator acquired Nextbike a German based bike-sharing platform to become Europe’s largest and diverse micro mobility provider.
Similarly, recent developments related to companies manufacturing E-scooter sharing have been tracked by the team at Future Market Insights, which is available in the full report.
Ask An Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-15105
More Insights Available
Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the E-Scooter Sharing Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.
Key Segments Covered in E-scooter sharing Industry Survey
E-scooter sharing market by Type:
Free-floating
Station bound
E-scooter sharing market by Scooter Type:
Kick Scooter
Smart Scooter
E-scooter sharing market by Region:
North America E-scooter sharing market
Latin America E-scooter sharing market
Europe E-scooter sharing market
Asia Pacific E-scooter sharing market
Middle East & Africa E-scooter sharing market
Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15105
About Us
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
Contact:
Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/e-scooter-sharing-market
Ankush Nikam
FMI
+91 9096684197
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn