Global Dried Fruits Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Dried Fruits Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Dried Fruits Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Dried Fruits Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the dried fruits market size is expected to grow from $7.05 billion in 2021 to $7.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The global dried fruit market size is expected to grow to $10.14 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%. The growing population of healthier consumers is expected to propel the dried fruits market growth in the coming years.

The dried fruits market consists of sales of dried fruits. The market consists of revenue generated by establishments that are engaged in the production of dried fruits. Dried fruit is a fruit that has been preserved by dehydrating or drying to concentrate the flavor or sweetness and to extend the shelf life. In dried fruits, the bulk of its original water content is removed, either naturally, by sun drying, or artificially, by using specialized dryers or dehydrators.

Global Dried Fruits Market Trends

The launch of new flavored dried fruits has emerged as a key trend in the dried fruits market. Major players operating in the dried fruits sector are focused on introducing new flavored dried fruits into the market to strengthen their position.

Global Dried Fruits Market Segments

The global dried fruits market is segmented:

By Type: Apricots, Dates, Raisins, Figs, Berries, Others

By Category: Conventional, Organic

By Application: Confectioneries, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Snacks and Bars, Desserts, Cereals, Others

By Geography: The global dried fruits market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Dried Fruits Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dried fruits market overviews, dried fruits global market analysis and dried fruits global market forecast market size and growth, dried fruits global market share, dried fruits global market segmentation and geographies, dried fruits global market players, dried fruits market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The dried fruits market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Dried Fruits Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Sunbeam Foods Group Ltd., Sun-Maid, Bergin Fruit and Nut Company, Traina Foods, Sunsweet, Lion Raisins Inc, Murray River Organics Gr, National Raisin Company, Geobres, Angas Park, AL FOAH, Royal Nut Company, Tulsi Nuts and Dryfruits, Valley Harvest Nut Company, Paradise Fruits, and Kiantama Oy.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

