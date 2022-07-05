Strategies For Global Synthetic Sweeteners Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Synthetic Sweeteners Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Synthetic Sweeteners Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the synthetic sweeteners market size is expected to grow from $46.23 billion in 2021 to $50 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. As per TBRC’s synthetic sweeteners market research the market size is expected to grow to $65.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%. Rising health awareness among global consumers contributed to the growth of the synthetic sweeteners market.

The synthetic sweeteners market consists of sales of synthetic sweeteners and related services. Synthetic sweeteners are used as applications in weight loss assistance, dental care, and diets for patients with diabetes mellitus and reactive glycemia. Synthetic sweeteners are chemically-processed substances that are used in place of sweeteners with sugar (sucrose) or sugar alcohols.

Global Synthetic Sweeteners Market Trends

Sucralose-based sweeteners are increasingly being used as applications in the food industry. Sucralose is sweeter than sugar and is a low-calorie ingredient that does not cause dental cavities. Growing concerns of cardiovascular disorders due to increased consumption of sugar-based foods are encouraging the use of artificial sweeteners such as sucralose. Additionally, declining production and rising sugar prices worldwide are also encouraging the use of sucralose-based sweeteners. These sweeteners are the major substitutes of sugar in carbonated beverages, juices, dairy products, sugar-free chewing gums, confectionery, and bakery goods.

Global Synthetic Sweeteners Market Segments

The global synthetic sweeteners market is segmented:

By Product Type: Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Saccharin, Sucralose, Neotame, Others

By Application: Bakery, Dairy, Confectionery, Beverages, Soups, Sauces and Dressings, Others

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Others

By Geography: The global synthetic sweeteners market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Synthetic Sweeteners Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides synthetic sweeteners global market overviews, synthetic sweeteners industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global synthetic sweeteners market, synthetic sweeteners global market share, synthetic sweeteners global market segments and geographies, synthetic sweeteners global market players, synthetic sweeteners global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The synthetic sweeteners market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Synthetic Sweeteners Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cargill Inc, Archer Daniels Midland, Ingredion Inc, Roquette, Ajinomoto Co. Inc, JK Sucralose Inc, Dupont, Merisant Company (a subsidiary of MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated), Celanese Corporation, and McNeil Nutritionals.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

