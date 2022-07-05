Morocco Reports 940 New COVID-19 Cases over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, July 5 - Morocco reported 940 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of Health and Social Protection said Monday, adding that 2,047 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,858,773 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,344,733, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,564,116 people have received the third dose of the vaccine while 330 people have received the fourth dose.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,226,246, while recoveries increased to 1,185,916, i.e. a recovery rate of 96.7%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (345), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (244), Marrakech-Safi (100), Souss-Massa (70), the Oriental (53), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (39), Fez-Meknes (34), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (33), Draa-Tafilalet (14), Guelmim –Oued Noun (08) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (01).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they increased to 16,120, with three new cases reported in the past 24 hours in the regions of Casablanca-Settat, Souss-Massa and Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima.

The number of active cases has dropped to 24,210, while 9 severe or critical cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing their total number to 169.

MAP 04 July 2022