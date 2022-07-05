Submit Release
MOROCCO, July 5 - The Council of Government will convene on Thursday under the chairmanship of Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch.

The Council will begin its works with a presentation delivered by the Minister of Solidarity, Social Integration and Family on "Morocco's participation in the review of the national report before the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, held on June 21-22, 2022, in Geneva," said a press release from the Department of the Head of Government.

Afterward, the Council will consider three draft decrees: the first draft decree relates to the implementation of Article 212 of Law 40.13 on civil aviation, while the second pertains to the organization of youth institutions under the supervision of the government authority in charge of youth and the third identifies a list of diseases entitling to a medium sick leave.

The Council will also examine proposals for appointments to high office in accordance with the Constitution's Article 92, the press release concluded.

MAP 04 July 2022

Government Council Convenes on Thursday

