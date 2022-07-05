Singaporean FM Hails Morocco's 'Serious', 'Credible' Efforts Under Autonomy Plan

Submit Release
MOROCCO, July 5 - Singaporean Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday welcomed Morocco's "serious" and "credible" efforts in the framework of the autonomy plan to resolve the Moroccan Sahara issue.

The Singaporean minister's statement came during a joint press briefing with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, held after their talks in Rabat.

The head of Singaporean diplomacy welcomed the "serious" and "credible" efforts made by Morocco, under its autonomy plan, to resolve the conflict around the Moroccan Sahara and to guarantee peace and security in the region.

"We adhere to the principles of the United Nations and UN resolutions" on the Moroccan Sahara issue, including Resolution 2602, he said, welcoming in this context, the efforts of the Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary General for the Moroccan Sahara, Staffan de Mistura.

In this sense, the Singaporean minister called on all parties concerned to work for peacekeeping, in full transparency to end this conflict that has lasted too long.

MAP 04 July 2022

