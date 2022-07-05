Term 3 COVID-safe schools plan released

5 July 2022

Roger Jaensch, Minister for Education, Children and Youth



The Tasmanian Liberal Government is releasing stage three of the COVID-safe schools operational plan which outlines how schools will continue to safely manage COVID-19 in Term 3.

This forward planning is important to ensure Tasmanian Government schools continue to stay open and support learning in COVID-safe ways.

Being at school is the best place for our children and this next plan builds on everything we have learnt and implemented in the first half of the school year and since the start of the pandemic.

I would like to thank our dedicated teachers, support staff and all of the Department of Education employees who have worked tirelessly this year to ensure learning could continue.

And thanks to all of our students, families and carers for their cooperation and flexibility. It has been an enormous start to the school year, but everyone has done their part to keep our schools as safe as possible.

In Term 3, Tasmanian Government schools will be able to support a wider range of school activities compared to the start of the school year, including the return of intrastate school camps and overnight excursions.

The Department of Education has worked closely with Public Health in the lead up to the end of the emergency declaration to ensure schools continue to be safe places for learners.

Important COVID-safe measures such as increased ventilation and additional cleaning will continue into Term 3 and students and staff will continue to practice good hand hygiene, follow social distancing and wear masks when they can’t, test when they have symptoms and stay home if unwell.

The Department continues working closely with government school communities and the non-government sector to support them with managing COVID-19 in their communities.

The COVID-safe schools operational plan will continue to be monitored and reviewed to ensure our learners remain safe at school.

For more information, and to access the COVID-safe schools operational plan, visit the Department of Education website.

