Fintech Skyscend provides Trade Financing to Kifcure, a premier Chicago-based total hemp solutions firm
Kifcure to improve cash flow for itself and its suppliers through purchase order financing and supply chain financing using Skyscend Pay and Skyscend Capital.
Skyscend has significantly simplified the process of obtaining working capital. Now, whenever our suppliers need money, they can get it.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyscend Inc. and Kifcure, LLC, an industry leading total hemp solutions company, announced their partnership today. Kifcure pilots Skyscend's SaaS platform to automate and transform global Supplier Management, a first of its kind for the hemp Industry. This agricultural and manufacturing sector of the U.S. economy has been, since the landmark 2018 Farm Bill that legalized the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp, highly restricted in access to capital. Now, based on Skyscend's flagship SaaS product suite, Skyscend Pay, which is designed to lower costs and better support the global Supply Chain, Kifcure is leading the industry in smart solutions to systemic operational woes.
— Jarett Burke, CEO, Kifcure, LLC.
The new SaaS Supply Chain Solution focuses on improving supplier in-bound and out-bound data and communications by giving real-time information 24/7. Additionally, the system allows suppliers to secure funding for purchase orders or accept early payments of approved invoices; thus enhance their cash flow.
The new business processes will free up Kifcure AP staff from having to manage daily email, phone calls, and faxes from their valued suppliers seeking updates on order status, invoice processing, and payment. Instead, suppliers are now empowered to perform the desired and necessary functions in supporting Kifcure in a professional, timely, and competitive manner.
With this transformation, all of Kifcure, LLC direct and in-direct suppliers shall interact thru the Skyscend Pay portal and in addition to viewing their account with Kifcure, LLC, all paper, and pdf invoices submitted by suppliers shall be eliminated. “The new strategic initiative provides Kifcure with the ability to onboard suppliers of all sizes as well as the flexibility to provide early finance to our suppliers in the form of PO finance as well as Supply Chain Finance. By using Skyscend's platform & capital, we get to inject liquidity into our supply chain” said Jarett Burke, CEO, Kifcure, LLC.
“We are very excited to be collaborating with Kifcure to provide a solution that will revolutionize the hemp industry. Skyscend's technology and capital provide unrivaled value to Kifcure and its suppliers. This strategic alliance allows us to deliver on our mission of making global supply chains simple, seamless, and transparent by providing cost-effective just-in-time financing options to the businesses,” said Chaya Gangadarappa, President of Skyscned Inc.
About Kifcure, LLC
Founded in Chicago with a mission to extract and infuse only the highest quality cannabinoids into premium products, Kifcure brings together a stellar lineup of brands to the CBD space. Kifcure believes that quality is key, above all else. They practice this commitment in every aspect of their business from soil to oil, and beyond with a wide array of product options available. From sustainable packaging to locally grown ingredients, the company aims to lift the communities from the ground up. All Kifcure products are produced in the USA. This brand represents an unparalleled respect for this incredible plant and a relentless commitment to raising standards and education in the green space.
About Skyscend
Skyscend Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, GA, is a pureplay SaaS FinTech company that provides trade financing and invoice-to-pay automation services. It simplifies Supply Chain collaboration by providing a secure, intuitive, transparent, and seamless platform that unites the Buyer, the Supplier and Financial Institutions. It provides transformative services enabling Customers to register, manage, finance, and pay their valued Suppliers. Skyscend Pay, the SaaS platform, integrates with all popular ERPs, Source-to-Pay systems and accounting tools. It enables indirect and direct suppliers to be onboarded, view the status of Supply Chain transactions, submit invoices and to finance Accounts Receivables all via a Supplier Self-Service model.
