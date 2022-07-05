President announces 2022 Amnesty Decision

VIETNAM, July 5 - Nguyễn Văn Long, Deputy Minister of Public Security answering questions from the press on Monday. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên

HÀ NỘI — The office of the President of Việt Nam announced the 2022 Amnesty Decision in an international press conference on Monday.

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc will grant amnesty to eligible prisoners serving sentences in time for the Vietnamese National Day, September 2.

Prisoners eligible for amnesty include; prisoners serving fixed sentences; prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment that has been reduced to a fixed sentence; prisoners whose sentences are temporarily suspended.

To be granted amnesty, prisoners must be judged to have a good reform attitude. Prisoners must also have served half of their sentences, or at least 15 years in prison. Should the prisoners' sentence have been reduced, the reduced time would not be counted as served time.

Prisoners must also submit their court fees and fines in full. However, those who have only paid a portion, or have economic difficulties that forbid them from paying the full fines are also eligible. One exception is prisoners in corruption crimes, who must complete the fines and fees.

Revolutionary contributors, people with terminal illnesses or disabilities, people over the age of 70, people who are the only worker in a disadvantaged family, pregnant prisoners or having a child under 3, etc. will be considered for amnesty when they have served one-third to two-fifths of their sentences, or 13 years for prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment reduced to determinate imprisonment.

Murderers, people who committed treasonous acts, terrorists and rapists will not be considered for amnesty, according to Hà.

"Amnesty is a great policy of the Party and State, showing humanity, humanity and leniency," said Nguyễn Văn Long, Deputy Minister of Public Security. "The conditions for amnesty in 2022 according to the decision of the President are basically unchanged compared to 2021."

In 2021, more than 3,000 prisoners were granted amnesty, although two re-offended. All others returned home and actively integrated into the community.

Regarding the conditions for amnesty for subjects who were officials of the Central Government but committed corruption and economic crimes, Long said that one of the additional conditions is to comply with the law and perform civil obligations, such as returning properties and compensating for damage.

"For cases of corruption, economic and position crimes, when the civil obligations have finished, are all equally considered according to the process and conditions, regardless of the crime committed," said Long.

According to Deputy Foreign Minister Hà Kim Ngọc, Việt Nam's prisons are currently holding 751 foreign prisoners. After reviewing the records, the authorities will announce the number of prisoners of foreign nationality eligible for amnesty this year.

This is the second consecutive year of implementing amnesty under the 2018 Amnesty Law. In 2021, President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc granted amnesty to 3,026 prisoners serving sentences, three of whom are on temporary suspension of prison sentences and 6 cases of postponement of prison sentences. — VNS