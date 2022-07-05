The Padded Wagon Offers Expert Commercial Moving Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Padded Wagon is pleased to announce that they offer expert commercial moving services to streamline business moves. They coordinate commercial moves to minimize operational disruptions to help companies get back in business as fast as possible after moving between locations.
Commercial moves require careful attention to detail. Businesses often hire professional movers to move the company to a new location to avoid disruptions and ensure they can move without relying on employees to do the work. The Padded Wagon simplifies commercial moving by taking apart furniture, boxing items, and preparing the office for the move. After transporting the company’s belongings to the new location, their movers unpack the truck and put together furniture to ensure the office is ready when the business opens.
The Padded Wagon understands the complexities of commercial moves and aims to help companies relocate with less hassle. They provide accurate estimates to help businesses decide whether they should use the moving company and ensure companies can relocate without high costs. They treat commercial moves with respect and aim to stay on schedule to ensure the business can open based on its target. They work with the company to develop an action plan and follow it precisely.
Anyone interested in learning about commercial moving services and how they benefit businesses can find out more by visiting The Padded Wagon website or calling 1-212-222-4880.
About The Padded Wagon: The Padded Wagon is a full-service moving and storage company based in New York, with offices in New Jersey, Florida, and California. Their experienced movers can provide national, local, and international moving services to keep belongings safe. The company also offers storage solutions for short and long-term storage needs. Shipping services are also available.
Company: The Padded Wagon
Address: 163 Exterior Street
City: Bronx
State: NY
Zip code: 10451
Telephone number: 1-212-222-4880
