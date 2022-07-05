The Padded Wagon Provides Safe Art and Antique Moving Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Padded Wagon is pleased to announce that they provide safe art and antique moving services to ensure customers can entrust their most expensive belongings. Many moving companies don’t have the necessary skills or insurance coverage for transporting these sensitive items, making this moving company the ideal solution.
Customers who need to move art, antiques, or other precious items can trust The Padded Wagon provides a high level of service with guaranteed security and safety. They carefully pack these items to minimize damage risks and ensure they arrive unharmed. After arriving at the destination, they can install these pieces in their new location for greater convenience. Property owners can inspect the items before the movers leave, ensuring everything arrived in the original condition.
The Padded Wagon uses specialized crates and packaging materials to protect fine art and antiques from damage during transportation. They pack the containers securely in their truck to ensure minimal movement. Every item is fully insured against damage and theft, making this moving company a secure option for transporting valuable belongings. Their movers are background checked to give customers confidence in their trustworthiness. Customers can trust their movers to handle these items with care to ensure they arrive safely.
Anyone interested in learning about their safe art and antique moving services can find out more by visiting The Padded Wagon website or calling 1-212-222-4880.
About The Padded Wagon: The Padded Wagon is a full-service moving and storage company based in New York, with offices in New Jersey, Florida, and California. Their experienced movers can provide national, local, and international moving services to keep belongings safe. The company also offers storage solutions for short and long-term storage needs. Shipping services are also available.
Company: The Padded Wagon
Address: 163 Exterior Street
City: Bronx
State: NY
Zip code: 10451
Telephone number: 1-212-222-4880
