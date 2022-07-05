The Padded Wagon Offers Comprehensive Moving Services
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Padded Wagon is pleased to announce that they offer comprehensive moving services for local, national, and international moves. Customers can count on friendly service with assistance during every step of the moving process, from packing and loading the truck, to unpacking it at the new destination.
The Padded Wagon takes excellent care of their customers’ belongings to ensure they arrive at the destination safely. They know how to pack belongings to keep them safe, no matter how far away from the destination. Customers don’t have to worry about precious items getting broken or lost along the way, ensuring their move goes smoothly. The crew at The Padded Wagon has a stellar reputation for care. Many of their customers refer their family and friends to the company.
Customers can count on The Padded Wagon to complete short local moves and longer national and international moves. Customers can submit an estimate request to get an accurate idea of how much the comprehensive moving services will cost. Once they decide to use the moving company to complete their move, they can schedule services online for convenience. Their team arrives promptly and drives belongings to the desired location with safety as a top priority. Their drivers have an excellent driving record for further peace of mind.
Anyone interested in learning about the comprehensive moving services can find out more by visiting The Padded Wagon website or calling 1-212-222-4880.
About The Padded Wagon: The Padded Wagon is a full-service moving and storage company based in New York, with offices in New Jersey, Florida, and California. Their experienced movers can provide national, local, and international moving services to keep belongings safe. The company also offers storage solutions for short and long-term storage needs. Shipping services are also available.
Company: The Padded Wagon
Address: 163 Exterior Street
City: Bronx
State: NY
Zip code: 10451
Telephone number: 1-212-222-4880
Emma
The Padded Wagon takes excellent care of their customers’ belongings to ensure they arrive at the destination safely. They know how to pack belongings to keep them safe, no matter how far away from the destination. Customers don’t have to worry about precious items getting broken or lost along the way, ensuring their move goes smoothly. The crew at The Padded Wagon has a stellar reputation for care. Many of their customers refer their family and friends to the company.
Customers can count on The Padded Wagon to complete short local moves and longer national and international moves. Customers can submit an estimate request to get an accurate idea of how much the comprehensive moving services will cost. Once they decide to use the moving company to complete their move, they can schedule services online for convenience. Their team arrives promptly and drives belongings to the desired location with safety as a top priority. Their drivers have an excellent driving record for further peace of mind.
Anyone interested in learning about the comprehensive moving services can find out more by visiting The Padded Wagon website or calling 1-212-222-4880.
About The Padded Wagon: The Padded Wagon is a full-service moving and storage company based in New York, with offices in New Jersey, Florida, and California. Their experienced movers can provide national, local, and international moving services to keep belongings safe. The company also offers storage solutions for short and long-term storage needs. Shipping services are also available.
Company: The Padded Wagon
Address: 163 Exterior Street
City: Bronx
State: NY
Zip code: 10451
Telephone number: 1-212-222-4880
Emma
The Padded Wagon
+1 212-222-4880
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other