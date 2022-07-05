Submit Release
News Search

There were 381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,413 in the last 365 days.

The Padded Wagon Offers Comprehensive Moving Services

BRONX, NEW YORK, US, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Padded Wagon is pleased to announce that they offer comprehensive moving services for local, national, and international moves. Customers can count on friendly service with assistance during every step of the moving process, from packing and loading the truck, to unpacking it at the new destination.

The Padded Wagon takes excellent care of their customers’ belongings to ensure they arrive at the destination safely. They know how to pack belongings to keep them safe, no matter how far away from the destination. Customers don’t have to worry about precious items getting broken or lost along the way, ensuring their move goes smoothly. The crew at The Padded Wagon has a stellar reputation for care. Many of their customers refer their family and friends to the company.

Customers can count on The Padded Wagon to complete short local moves and longer national and international moves. Customers can submit an estimate request to get an accurate idea of how much the comprehensive moving services will cost. Once they decide to use the moving company to complete their move, they can schedule services online for convenience. Their team arrives promptly and drives belongings to the desired location with safety as a top priority. Their drivers have an excellent driving record for further peace of mind.

Anyone interested in learning about the comprehensive moving services can find out more by visiting The Padded Wagon website or calling 1-212-222-4880.

About The Padded Wagon: The Padded Wagon is a full-service moving and storage company based in New York, with offices in New Jersey, Florida, and California. Their experienced movers can provide national, local, and international moving services to keep belongings safe. The company also offers storage solutions for short and long-term storage needs. Shipping services are also available.

Company: The Padded Wagon
Address: 163 Exterior Street
City: Bronx
State: NY
Zip code: 10451
Telephone number: 1-212-222-4880

Emma
The Padded Wagon
+1 212-222-4880
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

The Padded Wagon Offers Comprehensive Moving Services

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.