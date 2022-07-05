When buying a projector, the brightness would be the first factor to take into account for most consumers. But does high brightness mean better image quality?

Does Higher Brightness Mean Better Image Quality for Projector?When buying a projector, especially the best projector for outdoor movies , brightness would be the first factor to take into account for most consumers. Some of them may think that higher brightness output must mean better image quality. Is it the truth?Projector brightness is often described with the unit of lumen. The question is , what is a lumen? To understand the difference between 2000 lumens and 3000 lumens, you first need to know what the lumens are. According to the Oxford Dictionary, lumens are "the SI unit of luminous flux, equal to the amount of light emitted per second from a uniform light source in one candela at a unit solid angle of 1 steradian." With a complicated definition, you may have lost your way the moment the "flow of light" was written. Simply put, lumens are a measure of the visible light emitted by a light source. This means that the more lumens the bulb has, the brighter it should be. Lumens are a direct measure of the amount of light, compared to watts, which measure the amount of energy a light bulb uses to emit its declared brightness.In theory, the larger the lumen value, the brighter the projector, and the clearer the projected picture should be. But in the actual projection process, the brightness of the projector is not the only one that affects the image quality. The image quality is also related to some other critical specifications.For example, the projection resolution. Resolution means how many pixels contained in the image. With that said, More pixels mean higher resolution, also means sharper and crisper image output. there are many other specifications such as field frequency, color temperature, contrast, etc..Moreover, the clarity of the projected image is not only related to the power of the projector bulb, but also directly related to the area of the projection screen and the projection distance. On the other hand, getting a proper according to the projector screen buying guide is also important, especially for the best UST projector 2022 , an ALR screen is indispensable.In a nutshell, besides decent brightness output, other factors including resolution and contrast ratio are also playing critical roles in the performance of projectors.