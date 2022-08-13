Romantic Suspense “Brewer” Releases Worldwide
Not your average MC: New Motorcycle Romance Release From Bestselling Author Skye McNeil
With plenty of bad boys with hearts of gold, Macha’s members are one of a kind.”QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, August 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hot Tree Publishing is excited to announce the new release of Ankeny, Iowa-based author Skye McNeil and her latest novel "Brewer." This ninth release from award-winner McNeil with romance publishing house Hot Tree Publishing, is out now in paperback and ebook.
— Skye McNeil, Author
“McNeil balances romance with intense suspense so perfectly. We know romance readers will be hooked by the final installment in her Macha MC series,” said Hot Tree CEO and Managing Editor, Becky Johnson. With themes of justice and brotherhood, and complete with a steamy romance, readers will be hooked by "Brewer" and crave a biker of their very own.
Book four in the bestselling Macha MC series, "Brewer" is the story of Brewer Stapleton who is on the hunt for a Macha MC’s traitor. Nothing will keep him from his mission, not even the woman who unexpectedly brings him to his knees. It's a gripping and at times moving story of passion and devotion, complete with a happily ever after that romance readers will celebrate.
"Motorcycle club books have always intrigued me," said author Skye McNeil, "The sex appeal, the danger, the total bad-boy vibe draws me in time after time. That’s what Macha MC will bring each time a reader discovers the club’s men. With plenty of bad boys with hearts of gold, Macha’s members are one of a kind. If you’re looking for a new style of MC bad boy, look no further than my Macha MC series."
"The crisp spring air bit at his face but less intensely than it should, thanks to his bushy red beard. He zipped up his leather jacket with the Macha emblem stamped on the back and his name and role in the club on the front. For as long as he could remember, he’d been in Macha. His parents met thanks to the MC, and both he and his sister were conceived and delivered in Macha’s clubhouse. Macha was in his blood. He’d never leave the club that was his family." - from "Brewer"
About the author: Award-winning author Skye McNeil began writing at the age of seventeen and has been lost in a love affair ever since. During the day, she moonlights as a paralegal at a law firm favoring criminal law. Skye enjoys writing romantic comedies and cozy mysteries novels that leave readers wanting more and falling in love over and over. She writes contemporary and historical novels ranging from sweet and sassy to steamy and sultry. Her constant writing companions are two cats and Australian Shepherd. When she’s not writing, Skye enjoys spending time with family, photography, volleyball, traveling, and curling up with a cup of coffee and reading. Learn more at www.skyemcneil.com.
