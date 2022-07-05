Submit Release
Cabo Verde National Day

On behalf of the United States of America I send my congratulations as you celebrate 47 years of independence on July 5.

The United States and Cabo Verde share the goals of democracy, security, and economic prosperity. Our relationship is over 200 years old, and we hope this relationship will only strengthen in the coming years. The United States is proud to celebrate with Cabo Verde as you mark another year of independence.

