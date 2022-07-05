Algeria National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I extend my best wishes to the Government of Algeria and its people on the anniversary of Algeria’s independence on July 5.

Our ties stretch back to the 1795 Treaty of Peace and Amity. Since then, Algerians and Americans have developed strong and growing economic, educational, and cultural connections. I visited Algeria in March to discuss with President Tebboune and Foreign Minister Lamamra how we can continue to deepen these ties. To this end, the United States appreciated being the Country of Honor at the recent Algiers International Fair and looks forward to advancing our shared economic and security interests.

I congratulate Algeria on this important day and extend my best wishes.